President of the e-commerce company Alibaba Group Michael Evans and his wife, Lisa Evans, have sold two Southampton properties for a total of $66.25 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The estates, located on coveted Meadow Lane, span more than eight acres and encompass multiple buildings, a pool, a tennis court, two putting greens and 350-degree water views. The two properties were marketed separately for $44.95 million and $39.5 million but in the end were sold together for $33.75 million and $32.5 million. The buyers have not yet been identified.

Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty and Hedgerow Exclusive Properties co-represented the listing. Grant noted to The Journal that it’s not often a buyer has the opportunity to purchase two adjacent oceanfront lots.

“There’s not much inventory at all right now,” Grant told The Journal.

The Evans’ bought the properties as part of a package from entertainment mogul Robert F.X. Sillerman across a number of transactions in 2014 and 2016 that added up to about $114 million, The Journal reported. Originally the couple had planned to raze the existing structures and build a new property but decided instead to list the estate in 2017 for $150 million.

One of the properties — a three-acre parcel — was sold for $36 million in 2020 to David Winter, co-CEO of Standard Industries. Winter sold the property for $48 million in August 2022, according to records.

The two remaining parcels stayed on the market following that sale until now.

Following the market’s slowdown, both seasonally and as a result of high-interest rates and inflation, the number of sales in the Hamptons declined 15 percent year over year during the third quarter of 2022, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The median sales price was up 23.1 percent year over year to $1.3 million.

