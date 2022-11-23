The luxury structure with diamond-shaped spires will include lavish amenities, such as a concierge team that provides bodyguard, daycare, chauffeur and private chef services.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. More than 250 experts and industry leaders will take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help you navigate the market shift — and prepare for success in 2023. Register today and get a special offer $1099 ticket price.

Not to be outdone by New York real estate developers, Emirati development firm Binghatti and New York-headquartered watchmaker Jacob & Co. are joining forces to create the tallest residential tower in the world in Dubai, The Daily Mail reported.

The new “hypertower” named Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences is set to climb more than 100 stories into the sky and will be crowned with glittering, diamond-shaped spires on top. Currently, there is no set height estimate for the tower, but at 100 stories the developers’ aim is to surpass the height of the 98-story Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th St. in New York, which is 1,550 feet high, and set a new record for tallest residential construction in the world.

Central Park Tower | StreetEasy

“Both our brands are born from the sheer desire to achieve what breaks boundaries,” Muhammad Binghatti, CEO and Head of Architecture at Binghatti, told The Daily Mail. “What Binghatti has done in real estate, by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co. has done in the world of jewelry and horology.” Horology is a term for the art of making watches and clocks.

The “astounding architectural and design luxury feat,” as the tower’s website dubs the building, will be located in Dubai’s financial district, Business Bay. Its 100-plus stories will offer two- and three-bedroom residences, including five penthouses of three different designs named after Jacob & Co.’s flagship watches, Fleurs de Jardin, Astronomia and Billionaire.

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences’ glittering spires | Binghatti

Lavish amenities will include a concierge team that provides bodyguard, daycare, chauffeur and private chef services. A private club in the tower will also feature an infinity pool and lounge area.

An opening date has yet to be announced for the luxury tower.

Email Lillian Dickerson

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×