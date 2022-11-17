The Los Angeles-based real estate marketing company Luxury Presence has released a three-pronged set of lead-gen add-ons designed to help real estate agents find and secure leads.

Website design and marketing company Luxury Presence continues to expand value-add services to its creative offerings for high-performing agents.

The Los Angeles-based company has released a three-pronged set of related marketing add-ons designed to help real estate agents find and secure leads, according to a press release sent to Inman. The product can scale to assist individual agents, teams and brokerages and will be most effective when integrated into an existing or new website created by Luxury Presence.

Malte Kramer, CEO and founder of Luxury Presence, said the new products have been under the microscope for months and that the market’s turn will provide ideal timing for the industry.

“These tools give agents access to the most sophisticated advertising strategies, executed on their behalf by our team of world-class marketers,” Kramer said in the release. “It’s a service offering designed from the ground up to deliver the highest quality leads through both paid and organic channels at a very competitive price point.”

Specifically, Luxury Presence built a digital advertising module for Google and Facebook, a home valuation call-to-action and community information resource to position agents as local experts and promote lifestyle amenities around listings. The tools are designed to work collectively to grab attention, pull prospects into a website and capture their information for CRM integration and long-term prospecting.

As is standard in web advertising, the Luxury Presence team will build ads around the agent’s geographic sphere of business, driven by a short information process to gather agent and desired target audience data. Landing pages for each campaign are included and can also be home to the property value submission widget. However, it can be embedded into any webpage within a Luxury Presence site or serve as its own evergreen destination under an agent’s domain.

“Our neighborhood data feature is excellent for agents who want to position themselves as a trusted resource for potential buyers,” the company stated. “This interactive tool gives website visitors real-time details about local neighborhoods, including population, demographic, and school information.”

Elements of this feature can also benefit a broker’s search engine optimization efforts.

Luxury Presence continues to provide value beyond the website, recognizing that a fully effective marketing investment demands more than attractive web pages and slick graphic design. There has to be tactical execution behind strategic messaging.

The company’s solutions include consumer home search, agent-to-agent networking, content marketing, SEO advisement and expert-lead social media management, in addition to its newly launched digital advertising.

It acquired a Y Combinator quality management startup, WorkClout, in early 2022 and last November closed on a $25.9 million Series B round of fundraising led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Luxury Presence has raised more than $33 million since its 2016 founding.

