Presale renovation company Revive has introduced a new program offering exclusive benefits, leads and business tools for top-performing agents, according to a statement sent to Inman.

Revive Edge provides members with “ready to transact” seller leads, as well as a commission advance component and co-branded marketing materials, the company said.

“Revive Edge is for agents who are known in their markets for going above and beyond for their clients,” said Michael Alladawi, Revive Real Estate CEO and founder, in a statement. “They give their clients their best, so Revive wants to give them our best.”

The company won the 2022 Pitch Battle sponsored by the National Association of Realtors, claiming a $15,000 prize from Second Century Ventures, NAR’s technology-focused, for-profit investment subsidiary.

In an Inman review, Revive earned 4 stars for its blending of personal advisers and market-specific home valuation data to support its ROI opinions on specific home renovations.

“Revive’s advisers will offer up a renovation budget based on what’s being done, such as new kitchen, new primary bath or carpets and paint,” according to the review. “While it’s possible, Revive isn’t about managing large, multi-month home renovations. These are meant to be smaller in scope, high-quality turnarounds that are proven to maximize return in most cases.”

The Edge initiative also provides members with Revive-supported agent profiles, discounts and credits; and customer press, video and social spotlighting opportunities, according to the company.

Listing leads come directly from Revive’s ongoing interaction with consumers seeking out their data before going on the market. The company claims that 75 percent of those leads will sell their homes. Revive also states that many sellers leave money on the table by not addressing common, profit-producing home projects.

Seller business is a little more difficult to earn as a result of so many owners resting comfortably on low-interest mortgage payments, afraid that a move will result in much higher payments. However, Inman reported that mortgage demand is up, and that fear of a bubble burst is not warranted.

“Revive addresses a $300 billion-plus problem as sellers leave 15 to 20 percent of potential profits on the table when they sell their homes,” the company said.

A customer of the Revive Edge program, Bryan Hill of Irvine, California’s Mint Real Estate, said that he has closed five referrals from Revive, largely because “you’re doing right by your client and getting them the most money from their home,” Hill said in a statement.

Revive is operating in all 50 states and in February, forged a partnership with offer comparison solution Zavvie. Revive’s model overlaps well with Zavvie’s multi-offer experience.

Revive Edge is now available to all interested agents, and case studies of Revive homes are viewable on its website.

