In this video, the historic 2022 president of the Atlanta Realtors Association, Karen Hatcher, shares just some of the organizations and individuals that have shaped her.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Self-made.

I think that is a misnomer for servant leaders.

First in your family or community to do something? Sure. But “self-made,” implying that one’s leadership journey has been within a vacuum, is hard to find in a people-based, service-oriented industry like real estate.

Instead, it is fitting to pay homage to those that have helped us, even if it were just a kind word of “you’ve got this!” 

Life is the input of everyone who touched your life and every experience that entered it. We are all a part of one another. —Yuri Kochiyama

In this video, the historic 2022 president of the Atlanta Realtors Association, Karen Hatcher, does just that, sharing just some of the organizations and individuals that have sharpened her to become this local association’s first president who is simultaneously:

  • A millennial
  • A boutique realty brokerage owner
  • A married mom with three children (with the oldest just completing third grade)
  • A real estate developer and investor
  • A Black woman

Her dedication as a “guardian of the real estate galaxy” shines through thanks to those who have helped her along her association service journey.

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on YouTube, or visit her website.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×