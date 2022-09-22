This timely Atlanta Realtors Rundown interview features the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ past President Theresa Palacios.

How are you celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month?

Get things started with this timely Atlanta Realtors Rundown interview hosted by Manny Recinos and featuring the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) past President Theresa Palacios.

Having led a national organization, Palacios gives national insights along with heartwarming and inspiring stories that every real estate business can keep top of mind.

Furthermore, we discuss:

How an agent that did not know Spanish began receiving all of Theresa’s Spanish-speaking mom’s real estate referrals (giving those of us that do not speak Spanish hope.)

Why NAHREP is for everyone (No, the meetings are not for Spanish speakers only.)

How real estate firms can align and be allies of the Hispanic community

Why Hispanic heritage matters and can be celebrated by everyone

Where celebrities Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have popped up

Make no mistake, various cultures of our community can be celebrated and embraced, instead of minimized or erased.

Mi casa es su casa: Their interview embodies the beauty of not fearing diversity and inclusion and its significance to fair housing.