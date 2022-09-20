Find out how 2022 CCIM President Kenisha Robnett went from industry outsider to leader in this podcast episode with host Lee Davenport.

Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Sometimes I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can anyone deny themselves the pleasure of my company?” Zora Neale Hurston, anthropologist and author

Have you ever attended a real estate function excited to network and learn whatever topic is being discussed?

It’s a great feeling walking into a room with those that are wheeling and dealing, true industry leaders from an economic standpoint. 

But what happens when the environment is less than welcoming? 

Do you recoil? 

Is it just one of those sad learning lessons where you remember the saying to “never meet your heroes” and slip out the back door? 

Or, do you return and create a welcoming team with both ambassadors and mentors?

For 2022 Georgia CCIM President, Kenisha Robnett, she did the latter. How? Check out her remarkable journey to CCIM chapter president during our chat for the Atlanta Realtors Rundown podcast. I hope her story inspires you.

In this interview, the organization’s president shares from her journey:

  1. Some hurdles pros may encounter when entering commercial real estate
  2. Resources that can help overcome those hurdles
  3. Why more pros should get the CCIM credential
  4. Vision-casting for the future of commercial real estate

If you (or anyone you know because sharing is caring) have an interest in commercial real estate but find it intimidating, President Robnett shares some motivational nuggets – dare I say CCIM insider secrets – that inspire courage. 

Take a listen.

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on YouTube, or visit her website.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×