The growing marketing platform counts multilocation brands, such as Ace Hardware, Ford Motor Company and Smashburger as clients.

Borrowing a page from the marketing playbook of companies like Ace Hardware, Ford Motor Company and Smashburger, RE/MAX’s mortgage subsidiary Motto Franchising has signed SOCi Inc. to be the online reputation management partner for its franchisees.

San Diego-based SOCi will provide the Motto Mortgage brand’s national mortgage brokerage network with “an all-in-one platform to manage brand presence through reviews, listings, and social media content and advertising,” the companies announced Wednesday.

SOCi has developed a white-labeled platform MottoRep to streamline digital marketing efforts for Motto franchisees and increase customer engagement.

“Brand reputation has a direct impact on consumer buying decisions, so I’m thrilled our platform can provide the Motto network with the actionable insights they need to be successful,” SOCi founder and CEO Afif Khoury said in a statement.

Pitching itself as a “marketing platform for multilocation brands,” SOCi announced in September that it added 75 new clients in the first half of 2022, including Ford Motor Company, Jersey Mike’s, Rent-A-Center, Smashburger and Taco John’s.

Motto Franchising LLC, the RE/MAX subsidiary behind the Motto Mortgage brand, is a technology, compliance, training and marketing solution for mortgage brokers. Named to a list of top “recession-proof” franchise opportunities in September, Motto Franchising provides its “mortgage brokerage-in-a-box” services to RE/MAX affiliates or any real estate broker or entrepreneur.

“In addition to providing another tool to make our franchisees more efficient, our corporate team wanted a transparent look at the brand reputation as we pride ourselves on the connections within local markets,” said Motto Franchising marketing executive Kelly Gill in a statement.

“We have already seen that SOCi will provide this insight within our decentralized model of business,” Gill said. “Having a finger on the pulse of reviews, survey results, and social media engagements allows us to see both the positives and negatives happening in the communities our offices serve.”

After helping its franchisees open 60 new offices in 2021 and announcing the opening of 14 new franchises this year, Motto Mortgage now claims more than 200 offices in 39 states. The most recent office openings include:

