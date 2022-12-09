Given their current sales figures, the union between the teams is likely to launch them to become one of the top 10 mega teams in the U.S.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here

Fans of Million Dollar Listing LA and Buying Beverly Hills will be excited to learn that some of their favorite real estate reality TV stars are teaming up to create a new force in the luxury real estate sector.

The Agency’s Grauman Rosenfeld Group, which includes Buying Beverly Hills star Jon Grauman, and Bond Street Partners, which includes Million Dollar Listing LA alums David Parnes and James Harris, have combined forces to create a new team called Bond Collective.

The team will be headquartered at The Agency’s Beverly Hills office and Lauren Grauman, current CEO of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group and wife of Jon Grauman, will serve as the new team’s CEO. All told, the combined team will have roughly 50 agents.

“We are thrilled about the opportunities that this merger will create for our agents and clients alike,” Parnes said in a statement. “Combining our two forces will allow us to deliver more value than ever before.”

“The synergy between our two teams is going to create a force to be reckoned with,” Harris added. “We’ve known Jon, Adam and Lauren for 10 years and we have tremendous admiration for what they’ve built.”

The move is no doubt one that will make the team a force to be reckoned with in the luxury sector. Combined, Harris, Parnes, Grauman and Rosenfeld are expected to bring in a total of $1.4 billion in sales volume this year. The four agents’ combined career sales volume currently tops $9 billion.

With those figures, working together as one, they will be on course to become one of the top 10 mega teams in the country. According to RealTrends’ latest The Thousand rankings, the top mega team in the U.S. is currently Place, which brought in about $3.86 billion in sales volume in 2021.

Bond Street Partners was formed in 2012 and the Grauman Rosenfeld Group was founded in 2021.

The new team employed the name “Bond Collective” to symbolize the strong relationship formed between the team’s principals over the years, as well as their strong connection to their clients, agents and staff, according to an announcement.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the merger of our two groups,” Grauman said in a statement. “James and David are two of the most successful, respected agents in our industry. We are honored to join forces with them.”

“This merger is extremely meaningful to all four of us,” Rosenfeld added. “It’s very exciting to think about what we can do collectively. Building a successful business is rewarding but doing it with your friends makes it far more gratifying.”

All four of the principal agents have repped high-profile celebrities over the course of their careers. Harris and Parnes have represented Rihanna, Kevin Durant, Demi Lovato and more, while Grauman has represented Clippers player Luke Kennard and actress Diane Kruger, and Rosenfeld has repped Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

In other news from The Agency this week, the brokerage launched its first office in the metaverse through its franchise in Turks and Caicos.

Email Lillian Dickerson