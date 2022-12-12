Prevu’s expansion into Austin and Denver brings the number of states in which its agents work to eight, including New York, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Prevu, a unique, technology-centered real estate brokerage, has begun operating in two new states, Texas and Colorado.

Prevu will launch in and around the Austin and Denver markets, respectively, the company announced on Monday. This brings the number of states in which Prevu agents work to eight, joining colleagues in New York, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington.

Launching in Denver and Austin wasn’t a tough decision, given the rate of growth both regions have experienced in the past few years, Prevu co-CEO Thomas Kutzman said in the announcement. Both are ripe with entrepreneurial mindsets, a clear overlap of Prevu’s customer profile, he added.

“These strong economies and growing populations make them exciting places to live and work, but a decade of home price appreciation has contributed to an affordability issue for today’s home buyers,“ he said. “Prevu’s Smart Buyer Rebate makes the dream of home ownership in these cities more attainable and more affordable.”

Leveraging a combination of digital home search functionality and salaried, on-call agents and transaction concierges, Prevu’s model could be considered “real estate expertise as-a-service,” similar to financial advisory or legal services. Consumers are provided consistent advice through email, phone and chat, as well as a number of proprietary search, tour and offer management features.

The “smart buyer rebate” to which Kutzman referred is a 2 percent rebate given to customers based on the closing price of the home.

In an Inman review of Prevu, the company was described as one of many new models rising through cracks in the industry’s foundation as a initiated by antiquated service traditions falling out of favor with modern, high-touch consumers.

“The ultimate intent here is to automate as much of the buyer journey as possible without letting them put it into the ditch,” the review stated. “It’s more consultative than heavy-handed and lead-driven.”

Torii is another example of service-and-tech-first brokerage, and anti-establishment companies like Real, Pinnacle and Fathom are rising quickly, as well.

“In an age where people are increasingly transacting online, Prevu simplifies homebuying, enabling consumers to take greater control of the process from start to finish with zero pressure,” said Chase Marsh, Kutzman’s co-CEO. “This results in a more empowering and hassle-free experience, saving buyers time, money and frustration.”

Prevu executives Cyndy Stewart and Todd Hovanec will serve as the managing brokers for Texas and Colorado, respectively, according to the company.

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×