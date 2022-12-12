Prevu’s expansion into Austin and Denver brings the number of states in which its agents work to eight, including New York, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington.

Prevu, a unique, technology-centered real estate brokerage, has begun operating in two new states, Texas and Colorado.

Prevu will launch in and around the Austin and Denver markets, respectively, the company announced on Monday. This brings the number of states in which Prevu agents work to eight, joining colleagues in New York, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington.

Launching in Denver and Austin wasn’t a tough decision, given the rate of growth both regions have experienced in the past few years, Prevu co-CEO Thomas Kutzman said in the announcement. Both are ripe with entrepreneurial mindsets, a clear overlap of Prevu’s customer profile, he added.

“These strong economies and growing populations make them exciting places to live and work, but a decade of home price appreciation has contributed to an affordability issue for today’s home buyers,“ he said. “Prevu’s Smart Buyer Rebate makes the dream of home ownership in these cities more attainable and more affordable.”

Leveraging a combination of digital home search functionality and salaried, on-call agents and transaction concierges, Prevu’s model could be considered “real estate expertise as-a-service,” similar to financial advisory or legal services. Consumers are provided consistent advice through email, phone and chat, as well as a number of proprietary search, tour and offer management features.

The “smart buyer rebate” to which Kutzman referred is a 2 percent rebate given to customers based on the closing price of the home.

In an Inman review of Prevu, the company was described as one of many new models rising through cracks in the industry’s foundation as a initiated by antiquated service traditions falling out of favor with modern, high-touch consumers.

“The ultimate intent here is to automate as much of the buyer journey as possible without letting them put it into the ditch,” the review stated. “It’s more consultative than heavy-handed and lead-driven.”

Torii is another example of service-and-tech-first brokerage, and anti-establishment companies like Real, Pinnacle and Fathom are rising quickly, as well.

“In an age where people are increasingly transacting online, Prevu simplifies homebuying, enabling consumers to take greater control of the process from start to finish with zero pressure,” said Chase Marsh, Kutzman’s co-CEO. “This results in a more empowering and hassle-free experience, saving buyers time, money and frustration.”

Prevu executives Cyndy Stewart and Todd Hovanec will serve as the managing brokers for Texas and Colorado, respectively, according to the company.

