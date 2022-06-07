The office will be the company’s first in the Lone Star State, and comes as the brokerage has continued to rapidly expand into new territories.

Global luxury brokerage The Agency has launched its 37th franchise in Austin, Texas, the company announced on Tuesday.

Mauricio Umansky

The office will be the company’s first in the Lone Star State, and comes as the brokerage has continued to rapidly expand into new territories.

The Agency Austin, which was founded by Austin real estate investor Ana Ruelas, Austin real estate attorney/investor Todd Reed and The Agency Pasadena Managing Partner Gus Ruelas, will be led by Managing Partner Leslie Gossett and Broker of Record Noa Levy.

“Over the past several years, Austin has become one of the most sought-after real estate markets in the country and we’re thrilled to introduce The Agency brand to the city with a powerhouse group of managing partners at the helm,” The Agency CEO and Founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “With its vibrant entertainment offerings, growing culinary scene and highly coveted lifestyle, Austin was a clear choice for The Agency’s next franchise office location.”

Leslie Gossett

In recent months, The Agency has launched several new franchise locations including in Atlanta, Miami, Seattle and the Netherlands, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Over the last few years, Austin has experienced a boom in popularity, which has been reflected in surging home prices. In 2021, the market’s home value growth was twice that of U.S. home value growth, overall.

Together, Gossestt and Levy have more than three decades of experience in the industry. A lifelong resident of Austin, Gossett is among the top 1 percent of real estate agents in the market, according to real estate events organization Platinum Top 50 Realtors. Levy, meanwhile, was named 2022 Broker of the Year by the Austin Board of Realtors and has consistently been named one of the area’s top-producing brokers by the Austin Business Journal and Platinum Top 50 Realtors.

Noa Levy

“The spirited city of Austin boasts unparalleled vibrancy, local culture, and genuine hospitality,” Gossett said in a statement. “I could not be more thrilled to introduce The Agency brand to the Austin community and to deliver a unique level of service.”

“Being a longtime resident of this incredible city, I am confident that our team at The Agency Austin will deliver a sophisticated new era of real estate to Austinites,” Levy added. “This is a very exciting time for all of us.”

Prior to entering the real estate industry, Ana Ruelas spent decades building up a career as a corporate executive at companies like PepsiCo and Lenovo.

Ana Ruelas

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring The Agency to Austin and showcase the power of our brand,” Ana Ruelas said in a statement. “Working with Leslie and Noa, two of Austin’s most renowned real estate agents, I’ve seen first-hand their professionalism, the esteem in which they’re held by the industry, and the respect they enjoy in this community. I could not be more confident about our future in Austin.”

The Agency Austin is located at 828 W. 6th Street, Suite 150, in Austin.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×