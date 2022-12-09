This week, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss Opendoor’s existential crisis, MV Realty’s alleged deceptive practices, and Left, Middle, Right.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, our hosts discuss Opendoor’s existential crisis, MV Realty’s alleged deceptive practices, and Left, Middle, Right.

Topic No. 1: Opendoor faces existential crisis

When he started out, Opendoor co-founder and CEO Eric Wu wanted to predict prices better than anyone else could and vastly simplify the home sale process. He is now stepping down and becoming the president of the company’s Marketplace.

Lazine said that if you’re an agent, you need to know about the company’s Marketplace, Opendoor Exclusives, which includes Opendoor-owned homes and homes offered by their owners directly on the platform. The homes are offered prior to or instead of being offered on the MLS.

At this time, Exclusives are only available in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin, Texas. However, Opendoor plans to roll the service out in other markets in the months ahead.

Topic No. 2: MV Realty accused of deceptive practices

Data suggests that the company MV Realty has been engaging in deceptive practices in markets throughout the country and is focusing on minority neighborhoods. They first purchase initial exclusive rights to represent the property for the next 40 years, then, in hundreds of cases, have recorded mortgage liens on the properties to secure their commission rights.

In addition, the homeowners waive their rights to sue MV Realty while the company retains the right to sue the homeowners.

Left, Middle, Right

Supreme Court likely to rule Biden’s student debt relief program illegal

Although the official ruling has not yet come down, the student debt relief program looks likely to be struck down by the Supreme Court. Lazine says that agents should work with a financial planner to present budget workshops for creating 24-month plans to help recent graduates and millennials plan for homeownership.

White said that this should be happening anyway. She recently went to a high school and talked to students about personal finance along with a mortgage broker, and it was a great experience. Right now is a great time to hold these types of educational sessions, when people are home from college for the holidays.

Update on the University of Idaho murders

Lazine and White talked about data available at diedinhouse.com to provide information about state disclosures and publicly available information, including that regarding deaths occurring at the property. Because buyers often do ask, this might be something agents should know about properties they are showing and the disclosure laws in your state.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×