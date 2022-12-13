New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

The former Los Angeles home of actress Betty White has been reduced to rubble following a sale to new owners.

The late star’s former home in the Brentwood enclave of Los Angeles, which the “Golden Girls” actress purchased in 1968, was razed over the weekend, with only a fireplace and chimney left of the original structure, according to the New York Post.

The home was listed in April with Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage, four months after White’s death at age 99, and sold in June for approximately $100,000 over its $10.57 million asking price.

News of its demolition was announced on Instagram by White’s former assistant on Sunday.

The 1952-built, yellow-shuttered home where White lived for years with her husband Allen Ludden “is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order)” her assistant wrote.

Fans of White reacted in dismay that her home was demolished so soon after her passing.

“This is terrible! Why demolish such a beautiful icons home not even a full year after her passing?!” one fan commented.

The property was marketed as a teardown being sold for land value only.

“This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting . The property is being sold for land value. There will be no interior access of the home,” read its listing description.

White, a pioneer of early television in the 1950s died on New Year’s Eve in 2021 just days short of her 100th birthday. She was one of the first women to work both in front of and behind the camera on television shows as the first woman to produce a sitcom with her work on Life With Elizabeth from 1953 to 1955.

She later starred in popular sitcoms including The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She enjoyed a career resurgence in her senior years following her role in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, hosting Saturday Night Live and enjoying the status of a pop-culture icon.

In addition to the Brentwood home, White also owned a property in Carmel, California, which was sold in March.

Email Ben Verde