Sotheby’s International Realty has expanded in North Carolina with the opening of a Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty shop, the brokerage announced Monday.

The office, headquartered in Duck, marks Sotheby’s 21st affiliated shop in North Carolina and the sixth office overall for Landmark Sotheby’s. Heather McLay, formerly of Twiddy & Company Realtors, and Melanie Day, formerly of Keller Williams, will be leading the new location.

“The coastal areas of North Carolina continue to see increased interest, and the Outer Banks are no exception,” Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty’s strategic expansion into an ever-popular market will further enable them to exceed the wants and needs of their clients. I greatly look forward to supporting their continued growth in the region and the firm’s new location will make a fine addition to our ever-growing global network.”

Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty CEO Daniel Malechuk told Inman that moving into the Outer Banks has been a longtime goal as part of an effort to serve coastal markets in the region.

“It’s long been Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty’s vision to be able to serve clients from the Virginia border towns to the South Carolina border along the whole entire North Carolina coast,” Malechuk said on a call. “We’re very excited now to be able to fill in part of that geographic location where previously there was no Sotheby’s International Realty agents available to work with that discerning clientele that we work with. So for us, this is a big milestone in our company’s history as we have that opportunity now to be able to service an elite clientele along the entire North Carolina coast.”

With the move to the Outer Banks, Malechuk added that the company’s primary goal is to provide clients in the area with global exposure for the first time ever, through the Sotheby’s International Realty brand and network.

He noted that the brand is also excited to bring on McLay and Day as some of the region’s top-producing agents. Collectively, the pair boast more than 45 years of experience in residential real estate and have closed $150 million in sales volume.

“I am thrilled to be able to offer my clients the global recognition, reach, and exposure provided by the Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” McLay said in a statement. “We will be able to offer a personalized concierge-level of service, exceeding our clients’ expectations, with the most powerful and recognized real estate brand in the world.”

“Over the course of my career, I have prided myself in providing an elite level of service to my clients in every transaction,” Day added. “I am excited to be joining Landmark, which aligns with my commitment of delivering the very highest quality in every aspect of the real estate process. Sotheby’s International Realty provides the best tools and resources in the industry.”

Sotheby’s International Realty now has more than 26,000 affiliated real estate agents across 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories across the globe.

