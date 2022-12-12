After hitting the market in late November for $1.65 million, the Astoria, Oregon, home was purchased for an undisclosed price by a superfan who aims to remain anonymous until the sale is finalized.

A superfan of The Goonies snatched up a piece of real cinematic treasure just days after hitting the market in late November for $1.65 million, according to a report in the New York Post.

The Astoria, Oregon, home featured prominently in the 1985 Steven Spielberg classic was bought for an undisclosed price, the report reads.

The buyer is a big fan of the film but aims to remain anonymous until the sale is finalized, which should happen in late January, broker Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate told the Post.

“This whole experience is surreal!” the new homeowner told the Post anonymously. “One of my childhood best friends, who was my neighbor in the ‘80s, will now be my neighbor again nearly 37 years later. We endlessly played The Goonies as kids and now we will be living at the Goondocks! What a fairy tale story! I guess dreams really do come true.”

The home is instantly recognizable to fans of the adventure film as Mikey Walsh’s house — and the birthplace of the truffle shuffle. The buyer said they saw The Goonies the summer it came out and are a fan not only of the fictional franchise but of the house’s real location on the coast of Oregon.

“The aura of Astoria is magical with the almost daily fog that can either turn into pure sunshine or a cozy day at the coast,” they said. “There is something to be said for the happiness variety can provide.”

Though the interior of the house looks markedly different from when it was used for the film, the buyer will find some significant features remain, such as the dropdown ladder that the Goonies climbed to the attic of the house where they found the treasure map for One-Eyed Willy’s treasure. That ladder now leads to a quaint bedroom, the listing shows.

Meanwhile, the exterior of the house looks remarkably similar and is even painted the same as it was in the film. Currently, there isn’t a Rube Goldberg Machine-style contraption to open the gate, but as soon as they move in, the owner told the Post, they plan to “work with some die-hard Goonies to rebuild the contraption that opens the front gate.”

