The office marks the luxury brokerage’s first foray into the state of Virginia and the company’s 67th office to date.

Boutique luxury brokerage The Agency has made its first foray into the state of Virginia with a new franchise office in Chesapeake, the company has informed Inman.

The move is one of The Agency’s latest down the East Coast, having added offices in Long Island’s South Shore and Cape Cod more recently among others. It marks the brokerage’s 67th office to date as it continues to expand globally. Managing Partners Alan and Betsy Thompson will lead the new office.

“We are so excited to be launching our first office in the great state of Virginia in beautiful Chesapeake,” Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, said in a statement. “Alan and Betsy Thompson are two of the most accomplished real estate agents in the area and we’re thrilled to welcome them to The Agency family, knowing they will be incredible stewards of our brand and culture.”

The median sales price of a home in Chesapeake was $365,000 in October 2022, up 11.7 percent year over year, according to Redfin. The number of homes sold was down 26.3 percent year over year, and homes stayed on the market for a median of 28 days, up from 23 days the previous year.

“We’re excited to further expand our presence on the East Coast as we launch our first office in Virginia,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “Set in and along the coast, Chesapeake is home to some of Virginia’s most coveted real estate and the area’s flouring market aligns perfectly with The Agency’s brand and ethos.”

Alan and Betsy Thompson are established Realtors in Chesapeake who have received numerous accolades throughout their careers. Prior to joining The Agency, the married couple ran Lucky Homes LLC under Alan Thompson’s leadership as principal broker and owner for nearly five years. Their markets of specialization include Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Smithfield, Poquoson and Yorktown.

Over the course of his career, Alan Thompson has sold more than $400 million in real estate and oversaw more than 50,000 transactions while broker/owner at Lucky Homes. He’s been the recipient of the Virginia Realtors Real Estate Agent of the Year award, the Virginia Realtors Educator of the Year award and was named a Top 40 Under 40 Business Leaders by Inside Business.

Betsy Thompson was voted the No. 1 agent in Coastal Virginia by Coastal Virginia magazine for three consecutive years and is currently the No. 1 agent in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to Broker Metrics data. She is a frequent guest speaker of real estate podcasts and webinars, including the Tom Ferry Coaching Network.

“Chesapeake is a unique region of Virginia that offers unparalleled access to the bay, rivers, parks and an array of distinct neighborhoods, as well as top-rated local schools, all while being within driving distance of major urban hubs, such as Richmond and Washington, D.C.,” Alan Thompson said in a statement. “Our booming real estate market holds perfect synergy with The Agency’s global brand and vast network of partners. I couldn’t be more honored to bring The Agency to Virginia for the first time ever as we launch here in Coastal Virginia.”

The Agency Chesapeake is located at 821 Battlefield Blvd. S., Chesapeake, Virginia.

