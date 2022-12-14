Turner is a former entrepreneur in residence for NAR venture capital arm Second Century Ventures and a co-founder of Realtor association management platform Tangilla.

The first venture capital fund created by a multiple listing service, Venture MLS, has hired tech entrepreneur Jeff Turner as a part-time advisor to help the new company scale up.

California Regional MLS, which is the nation’s largest MLS at more than 110,000 agent and broker subscribers, launched Venture MLS in December 2021. Venture MLS, which has $10 million at its disposal, has since invested in real estate data platform Perchwell, real estate artificial intelligence firm Styldod, and real estate marketing firm SavvyCard.

Turner was an entrepreneur in residence for the National Association of Realtors’ venture capital arm Second Century Ventures until September and is a co-founder of the recently launched Realtor association management platform Tangilla, according to his website. As a consultant at Venture MLS, he will advise the company on its growth in the real estate technology space and on its future investments, according to an announcement.

Jeff Turner

“I believe data is going to be the currency of the future and effective use of data is what will drive the most value,” Turner said in a statement.

“Because of the unique relationship Venture MLS has with the MLS community, it is uniquely positioned to add considerable value to the strategic investments it makes. I’m looking forward to providing guidance to the teams Venture MLS invests in. I want to help mentor successful prop tech companies that deliver real value.”

Art Carter

In a statement, Venture MLS fund manager and CRMLS CEO Art Carter said Turner would be joining Venture MLS’s leadership team.

“Venture MLS is committed to developing leading new companies who will be on the cutting edge of innovation,” Carter said. “Jeff’s expertise in the real estate industry and knowledge of developing technologies will be a vital asset to us as we seek new investments and ventures.”

Turner will keep his full-time position as Tangilla’s co-founder while he works at Venture MLS part-time, according to the announcement.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note that Turner is no longer an entrepreneur in residence for Second Century Ventures.

MLS | NAR | realtors | technology
