The company announced that it had acquired Bulfinch Boston Realty, which would bring a new six-person team under the Douglas Elliman banner.

Douglas Elliman Realty announced the opening of its second Boston office following its acquisition of an independent real estate company while working to expand its footprint in Boston.

The company has acquired Bulfinch Boston Realty, which would bring Bulfinch President Zechariah Cook and his six-person team under the Douglas Elliman banner, Douglas Elliman Realty announced on Thursday.

Scott Durkin

“Having led such an esteemed real estate firm, Zechariah has an invaluable sense of the market and a 360-degree business approach,” CEO of Douglas Elliman Scott Durkin  said in a statement.  “We are proud to open our second Boston outpost with this leading team and anticipate great success.”

The office in Back Bay east will add to Douglas Elliman’s existing office space at 20 Park Plaza, which acts as headquarters for Douglas Elliman Massachusetts.

Cook began his real estate career during the housing recession in 2009 and was able to purchase 50 percent of Bulfinch Boston Realty after working for just a year. In 2019, he bought his partner out to own the entirety of the brokerage. His current team has finalized over $200 million in sales since 2016 and $70 million in 2021 alone,  according to a news release from Douglas Elliman.

“The team that Zechariah has fostered at Bulfinch Boston Realty is the exact type of talent we look for at Douglas Elliman,” Richard Ferrari, president and CEO of Brokerage, NYC and Northeast Region at Douglas Elliman, said in a statement.  “Not only does Zech provide a custom service approach to tend to his clients with care, but he takes the time to educate them on the importance of home ownership and investment as the greatest pathway to wealth creation.”

