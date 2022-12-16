Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

The real estate market has changed, and there will be agents who will not survive the current market environment. Are you nimble enough to make the adjustments needed? Here’s a list of the types of real estate agents this market will crush and how to avoid being one of them.

There is proof that some good is emerging from the industry boat race that Compass created. Its wide, frothing wake helped other alternative brokerage messages reach the surface, and agents are responding to it.

Corcoran Group will “effectively close all offices and operations of the Southern California region of Corcoran Global Living by December 31, 2022,” according to a memo obtained by Inman.

In a new brief, the former pocket listing service argues that NAR limited competition to its Realtor-affiliated MLSs “by conspiring to destroy the livelihood of any dissenting real estate agent.”

Never on the defensive for too long, Zillow’s strategy, Brad Inman writes, is to secure its position as the leading listing service and digitize everything — as the rest of the industry sputters.