Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

7 types of real estate agents this market will crush

Canva

The real estate market has changed, and there will be agents who will not survive the current market environment. Are you nimble enough to make the adjustments needed? Here’s a list of the types of real estate agents this market will crush and how to avoid being one of them.

With Compass as North Star, new brokerages break free of legacy models

There is proof that some good is emerging from the industry boat race that Compass created. Its wide, frothing wake helped other alternative brokerage messages reach the surface, and agents are responding to it.

Corcoran Group terminates Global Living SoCal franchise agreements

Corcoran Group will “effectively close all offices and operations of the Southern California region of Corcoran Global Living by December 31, 2022,” according to a memo obtained by Inman.

The PLS to Supreme Court: Deny NAR petition in pocket listing suit

Credit: Katie Moum / Unsplash

In a new brief, the former pocket listing service argues that NAR limited competition to its Realtor-affiliated MLSs “by conspiring to destroy the livelihood of any dissenting real estate agent.”

Zillow’s VRX acquisition reveals why the portal can’t be dismissed

SOPA Images / Getty Images

Never on the defensive for too long, Zillow’s strategy, Brad Inman writes, is to secure its position as the leading listing service and digitize everything — as the rest of the industry sputters.

agent advice
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×