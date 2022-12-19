The real estate industry is a challenging one. It’s ever-changing and filled with obstacles. However, if you’re up for the challenge, a career in real estate can be immensely rewarding.

If you’re looking to scale your business through or have a successful 2023, the team at Real Geeks, in addition to breaking down the 5 Stepping Stones To a Successful 2023, has created a digital download you can receive simply by filling out this form.

As the calendar year comes to a close, there are still many golden opportunities to take advantage of while much of your competition has shut down for the year. We consulted some top-performing real estate professionals on what steps you can take to place yourself in a position to succeed in 2023.

1. Clean up your database

A database is only as good as the information it contains. That’s why it’s essential to keep your database clean and up-to-date. Segmenting your contacts properly and organizing contacts into different drip campaigns or workflows is the first and possibly most significant step in cleaning your database. This will help you identify any gaps in your information as well as help you target your communications more effectively.

2. Make a lot of contacts

Making a lot of contacts is very important in real estate because you never know when a good lead will come up. The more people you know, the better off you’ll be. Get involved in your community and get to know as many people as possible. This way, when someone is looking to buy or sell a property, they’ll think of you first. Make sure to start with your database so that you’re top of mind.

3. Filter and check your database

Your real estate database should be one of your most essential business tools. It should be an accurate and up-to-date record of everyone you know, including family, friends, past clients, colleagues, and others. You should have contact information for each person in your database, as well as notes on your interactions with them. Checking and updating your database regularly is crucial to keeping it useful.

If you don’t have a database, or if yours is out of date, now is the time to fix that. There are many software options available to help you organize your contacts. Find one that suits your needs and start building your list! By nurturing your database, you’ll be laying the foundation for a successful 2023.

4. Look at and improve your Advanced Search Filters

Another way to make sure that you lay the stepping stones for a successful 2023 in real estate is to look at and improve your Advanced Search Filters. This refers to the different criteria that you use to target prospects.

For example, when you’re looking for homeowners who may be interested in selling their property, you might use filters like:

Homeowners aged 65+

Living in a home worth $400k or more

Living in a home with a mortgage of $200k or more

These are just examples, but you get the idea. If your filters are too broad, you’ll end up wasting time contacting people who will never sell their homes. Conversely, if your filters are too narrow, you might miss out on promising prospects. It’s important to find that sweet spot with your filters, and it’s something that you should review regularly.

5. Update your email and text templates

Lastly, it’s very important to update your email and text templates for the new year. This way, you can stay in touch with your clients and customers and let them know about any changes or updates to your products or services. By doing this, you’ll be able to build better relationships and keep your real estate business running smoothly.

See you in 2023!

These stepping stones will help set you up for success in 2023. By following them, you’ll be well on your way to a prosperous new year!

