Inman Connect New York kicks off on Jan. 24, 2023. Let Inman help you navigate the coming year of gyrating interest rates, lagging inventory and depressed home sales by seizing the initiative when you join us at Connect. Over three days, you’ll learn from the smartest people in the business how to make the most of this market.

Come to listen, create a business plan and set goals. Connect with other agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry visionaries in hallways and in interactive sessions as they take a deep dive into the Future of Housing.

Check out these must-attend sessions:

How will the economy, interest rates and consumer behavior change our business and industry in the months to come? Leaders in our space break it all down so you can stay ahead of the curve.

It’s no secret that this market has impacted affordability, fair housing and the ability for homebuyers to get into their dream homes. Join industry experts as we look at these trends and discuss what tools and resources are available to make the path to homeownership more achievable.

With the wealth of information, technology and data at our fingertips, what key statistics should you focus on as you business plan for 2023 to keep you ahead of the curve?

Industry leaders paving the way for new real estate technology answer your burning questions about what 2023 will bring. What are the pros and cons of partnering with tech vendors vs. building in-house solutions? Join us as experts discuss this and more.

How can leaders prioritize what matters most? Join us as we break down how empathy, innovation and humanity play integral roles in the decisions and strategies of organizations in challenging times.





These sessions, plus many more, will keep your schedule jam-packed with insider tips, business-building insights, and forward-thinking advice. If you can’t make it in person to New York, you can still experience the magic from home with a virtual ticket that includes livestreams of daily sessions and all the replays.

Register now

The takeaways from Inman Connect are indispensable. Invest in yourself and join your peers before time runs out. Can’t attend in person? Register for a virtual ticket.