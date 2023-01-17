The new partnership will allow Sold.com partner agents to refer their clients more easily to Revive’s renovation network.

A new partnership is bringing together Revive, which does presale renovations, with Sold.com, an online marketplace and education resource for consumers.

The partnership, announced Tuesday, will allow Sold.com’s partner agents to directly offer Revive’s renovation services to their clients. The partnership will ultimately help “agents win more listings and sellers secure a much higher price,” CEO of Sold.com Matt Woods said in a statement.

Renovated and move-in-ready homes sell faster and for more money than other properties, the statement goes on to argue. Revive’s goal is to make it easier for homeowners to capitalize on those facts, and to that end, it exists to connect homeowners to a network of contractors. Homeowners using Revive don’t pay for renovations upfront but rather pay after their homes close.

“Revive sellers average $186,000 more than the renovation costs and substantially more in higher-cost markets.” according to the statement.

Agents representing homes that have been renovated using Revive also see their commissions increase by an average of 22 percent and win 40 percent more listings, the statement adds.

Operating in all 50 U.S. states, Sold.com describes its mission on the company’s website as helping homeowners “save time, reduce stress and improve sales outcomes for homesellers by delivering data-driven content and personalized recommendations.”

The company offers to connect homesellers and homebuyers to agents. It also provides market reports and information on home values.

Sold.com refers consumers to partner agents. Becoming a partner is free, though agents have to share the revenue from their sales with the company, much like other online lead sources.

Sold.com has connected more than 75,000 consumers to agents, Tuesday’s statement reads, adding that more than 45,000 agents are currently partnered with Sold.com.

Partner agents who want to connect the clients to Revive’s renovations services can do so for no additional cost.

Woods said in the statement that teaming up with Revive will help “us deliver” on the goal to “educate and guide sellers to make their best decisions.”

Michael Alladawi, founder and CEO of Revive, was also upbeat in the statement saying that “homebuyers are starting to call the shots in today’s real estate market.”

“What buyers want now more than anything else,” he added, “is a market-ready home.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II