What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Evan Danzig:

This industry can be tough and challenging, so be prepared to work. This business is not for the faint of heart. The workdays will be long, and weekends can be virtually non-existent. You must be on-call for your clients and always go the extra mile.

This is one of the most competitive industries in the country, but if you work harder and smarter, it can be extremely rewarding. There is no ceiling to your business, and there is nothing better than being your own boss.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

Joseph Castillo:

As a child, I wanted to be a doctor. As I grew older, I realized it was not the medical field that interested me but being able to help people. After I developed a passion for real estate and architecture, I got my real estate license. Now I get to help people with some of the biggest transactions of their lives — including doctors.

What’s one big lesson you learned in real estate?

Jared Barnett:

We are not in the business of collecting listings; we’re in the business of selling homes. If you have a seller who’s unrealistic with the price of their home, don’t take the listing unless you agree to terms of when you’ll make a price reduction if no offers come in.

At the beginning of my career, I would take any listing I could get, even if the seller wanted a price I felt was unreachable. I once agreed to take on a listing for a price much higher than I suggested.

The seller would not reduce the price, and after our six-month exclusive period, he hired a new broker to get a “fresh start.” The apartment was relisted for the price I originally suggested, and the new broker sold the apartment in three weeks. It ended up being a huge waste of time and money for me.