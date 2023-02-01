“California, Nevada and Hawaii represent our largest market, and we are thrilled to have Wendy onboard to lead our teams and agent entrepreneurs in this key market,” CEO Robert Reffkin said. “Her expertise and dedication to the industry are ideally suited to this important role.”

Compass has named a new leader for its operations in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

The brokerage has hired Wendy Forsythe, most recently a chief strategy officer at Fathom Realty, as its new President of the three Western states, where she will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations, according to an announcement.

Forsythe has been a California resident for a decade and has been working in residential real estate for nearly 30 years.

”I am very excited to join the team at Compass,” she said in a statement. Being a California resident for nearly a decade and active in the region’s real estate industry is a huge benefit as we navigate the current economic market. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive operational excellence and continue to deliver an amazing experience for our agents.”

Forsythe’s resume includes stops as the chief operating officer of Homesmart International along with leadership roles at Carrington Real Estate Services and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said Forysythe’s leadership experience makes her a good match for the role.

“Wendy brings strong leadership experience coupled with a deep understanding of the residential
real estate industry,” Reffkin said in a statement. “California, Nevada and Hawaii represent our largest market, and we are thrilled to have Wendy onboard to lead our teams and agent entrepreneurs in this key market. Her expertise and dedication to the industry are ideally suited to this important role.”

