New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

NAR-DOJ ruling divides agents over commission, pocket listing rules

Conflict

Agents and brokers who spoke to Inman following the ruling in favor of NAR disagreed on who is “overreaching” in the case and on whether changes to the controversial rules are necessary.

Jason Oppenheim: Commission suits will be ‘armageddon’ for real estate

Getty Images

The founder of The Oppenheim Group and star of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” told Yahoo! Finance that potential changes to the commission structure could result in an exodus of real estate agents.

M. Ryan Gorman breaks silence on Coldwell Banker ‘termination’

Gorman

In a Medium post published on Thursday, Gorman promised to lead by example with a shift into affordable housing projects while revealing new details about his departure from Coldwell.

The No. 1 opportunity for listings this market expert sees in 2023

This is the market where opportunity abounds for the diligent, professional agent. Homeowners who have been unable to sell their homes need your expertise.

Real estate agents of TikTok say a big market shift is afoot

All across the country, real estate agents are posting positive signs of change from the trenches and revealing they’re suddenly dealing with packed open houses and intensifying bidding wars.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×