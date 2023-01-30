We’re at the very front end of changes that will forever alter almost every aspect of our lives, according to trainer Bernice Ross. While AI isn’t likely to replace agents any time soon, those who fail to embrace these powerful tools will lose significant market share to those who do.

What if I told you that you could create a 12-month marketing plan for your new listing, create reams of lifestyle posts for your local market area, answer frequent client questions, plus obtain answers to almost any other question you may have in just seconds, and it would cost you zero? This is not a pipe dream but a huge leap in what artificial intelligence (AI) can do today.

ChatGPT (chat.openai.com) is a product that is about to revolutionize how you conduct your real estate business.

According to Forbes:

“ChatGPT is a type of AI commonly referred to as Generative AI. These trending generative-based AI apps allow you to enter a brief prompt and have the app generate outputs for you. In the case of ChatGPT, the output is text. Thus, you enter a text prompt and the ChatGPT app produces text for you. I tend to describe this as a particular subtype of Generative AI that is honed to generate text-to-essay outputs (there are other subtypes such as text-to-images, text-to-video, and so on).”

The hottest topic at last week’s Inman Connect New York was ChatGPT. Here are some simple ways agents and brokers can start using this incredible tool to grow their businesses.

Use ChatGPT to create a marketing plan for your new listing

Would you like a 12-month marketing plan for your new listing in a specific ZIP code? ChatGPT created this list in less than 90 seconds. (Please note that due to high traffic volume, this service may not always be immediately available.)

Question: Would you create a 12-month marketing plan for my new listing in ZIP code 78759?

Sure! Here is a 12-month real estate marketing plan for ZIP code 78759:

Month 1: Set up a website and social media accounts

Set up a professional website to showcase your listings and services. Create social media accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to share updates and engage with potential clients.



Month 2: Develop a content marketing strategy

Create a blog on your website to share local real estate market updates, tips for buyers and sellers, and other relevant information. Utilize social media to share your blog posts and other relevant content.



Month 3: Build your email list and start an email marketing campaign

Use forms on your website and social media to collect email addresses from potential clients. Create an email newsletter to send updates, new listings, and other relevant information to your email list.



Month 4: Utilize paid advertising

Use paid advertising on social media platforms and Google AdWords to target specific demographics and drive traffic to your website.



Month 5: Network with local businesses and organizations

Attend local networking events and join relevant business and community organizations to build relationships and connect with potential clients.



Month 6: Partner with other real estate professionals

Consider partnering with mortgage brokers , home inspectors, and other real estate professionals to offer a full range of services to your clients.



Month 7: Host open houses

Host open houses for your listings to give potential buyers the opportunity to see the property in person and learn more about the neighborhood.



Month 8: Create targeted direct mail campaigns

Use mailing lists to target specific demographics and send direct mail pieces promoting your listings and services.



Month 9: Utilize video marketing

Create video tours of your listings and share them on your website and social media accounts. Consider using video platforms like YouTube to reach a larger audience.



Month 10: Optimize for search engines

Use search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to improve the visibility of your website in search results and attract more organic traffic.



Month 11: Engage with your audience

Use social media to engage with your followers and respond to comments and questions. Consider hosting a Q&A session or webinar to provide value and build trust with your audience.



Month 12: Evaluate and adjust your strategy

Review the results of your marketing efforts and make adjustments as needed to improve the effectiveness of your campaign.



Let me know if you have any other questions.

Types of questions to ask to grow your marketing and lead generation

Here’s how to put ChatGPT to work to make your marketing and lead generation effortless at zero cost.

Top 5 or top 10 lists

Long before videos became commonplace, “Top 5” and “Top 10” lists have always ranked highly on Google search. Using Austin as example, here are some fun questions you could ask the ChatGPT about the local lifestyle in your market area.

A simple way to generate Top Five lists is to ask your clients what they love, hate or have found to be fun about living in your area. Here are some examples, as well as the responses from ChatGPT. Please note that Chat GPT took less than 90 seconds to generate these responses.

Question: What are the pros and cons about living in Austin?

Pros:

Strong economy: Austin has a diverse economy with a strong focus on technology, education, and healthcare. This has led to job growth and a low unemployment rate.

Cultural diversity: Austin is known for its cultural diversity and vibrant music scene. It is home to numerous music festivals, such as South by Southwest (SXSW) and Austin City Limits, as well as a variety of art, food, and cultural events.

Outdoor recreation: Austin is located in Central Texas, which means it has a warm climate and access to many outdoor recreation opportunities. There are several parks, greenbelts, and lakes in and around the city, as well as hiking and biking trails.

Affordable cost of living: Austin has a lower cost of living compared to other major cities in the United States.

Cons:

Traffic and congestion: Austin has grown rapidly in recent years, and this has led to traffic congestion, particularly during rush hour.

Limited public transportation: Austin’s public transportation system is limited, so many residents rely on cars to get around.

High property taxes: Property taxes in Austin are relatively high compared to the national average.

Limited housing options: The demand for housing in Austin has outpaced the supply, which has led to high housing costs and limited housing options in some areas.

Question: What are the 5 most haunted places in Austin? (This could make a great Halloween post .)

It took ChatGPT about 30 seconds to create the response below:

There are many places in Austin, Texas that are rumored to be haunted, but here are five that are often mentioned as being particularly haunted:

The Driskill Hotel: This historic hotel, which was built in 1886, is said to be home to a number of ghosts. Some of the most commonly reported paranormal activity includes the ghost of a little girl who appears in the lobby and the ghost of a Confederate soldier who has been seen in the hotel’s basement.

The O. Henry House Museum: This museum, which was once the home of writer O. Henry, is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who died on the property. Visitors have reported seeing the ghost and hearing strange noises coming from the house.

The Austin State Hospital: This hospital, which was founded in 1857, is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients. Some people claim to have seen the ghosts of patients who died at the hospital, while others have reported hearing strange noises and feeling a sense of unease while on the property.

The Congress Avenue Bridge: This bridge, which spans Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin, is home to a large colony of Mexican Free-Tailed bats. It is also rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who drowned in the lake below the bridge. Some people have reported seeing the ghost and feeling a presence near the bridge at night.

The University of Texas at Austin: This university, which was founded in 1883, is home to a number of buildings that are rumored to be haunted. Some of the most commonly reported paranormal activity includes the ghost of a student who died in a dormitory fire and the ghost of a professor who died in his office.

Question: What are some of the most popular recreational activities in Austin, Texas?

There are many recreational activities to enjoy in Austin, Texas. Some popular options include:

Outdoor activities: Austin is home to many parks and green spaces, such as the Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail, Zilker Metropolitan Park, and the Barton Creek Greenbelt. These areas offer opportunities for hiking, biking, and swimming.

Music and festivals: Austin is known as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” with a thriving music scene and many music festivals, such as South by Southwest (SXSW) and Austin City Limits Music Festival, and the Fun Fun Fun Fest.

(Please note ChatGPT can make mistakes. The Fun Fun Fun Fest last ran in 2016.)

Food and drink: Austin has a diverse and vibrant food and drink scene, with many locally-owned restaurants and breweries. The city is also home to the famous Austin Food & Wine Festival.

Shopping and arts: Austin has a vibrant arts and shopping scene, with many local boutiques, galleries, and markets to explore.

Sports: Austin is home to a number of professional and collegiate sports teams, including the Austin Spurs (basketball), the Austin Bold FC (soccer), and the University of Texas Longhorn

If you want to expand your list, the AI allows you to “regenerate response” up to two additional times for each question.

Here are the top five recreational activities in Austin, according to various travel and tourism websites:

Hiking and outdoor adventures: Austin is surrounded by beautiful natural areas, including the Hill Country and the Greenbelt, which offer a variety of hiking and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Live music: Austin is known as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” with a vibrant music scene that features everything from blues and jazz to rock and country. The city is home to numerous live music venues and festivals, including the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Food and drink: Austin is also known for its culinary scene, with a wide variety of restaurants, food trucks, and breweries. Some popular food and drink activities in the city include trying local barbecue, visiting a craft brewery, or taking a food tour.

Shopping: Austin has a number of unique shopping districts, including South Congress, which is known for its independent boutiques and artisanal goods.

Cultural and historical attractions: The city is home to a number of museums, art galleries, and cultural centers, including the Bullock Texas State History Museum, the Contemporary Austin, and the Harry Ransom Center.

Use ChatGPT to build your real estate business

ChatGPT can be used to help you with proven strategies for building your real estate business.

Question: What are the 10 most important strategies to help real estate agents build their business?

Networking: Building relationships with other real estate agents, industry professionals, and potential clients is an important way to generate leads and build your business. This can involve attending industry events, joining local real estate organizations, and actively seeking out opportunities to meet and connect with others in the field.

Marketing: Real estate agents need to be proactive in promoting themselves and their services. This can involve creating a strong online presence, developing marketing materials such as brochures and business cards, and utilizing social media and other online platforms to reach potential clients.

Lead generation: Building a steady stream of leads is crucial for real estate agents. This can involve using a variety of methods such as Building a steady stream of leads is crucial for real estate agents. This can involve using a variety of methods such as cold calling , direct mail, and online advertising to attract potential clients.

Staying up to date: Real estate is a constantly changing industry, so it’s important for agents to stay up to date on the latest trends, laws, and regulations. This can involve taking continuing education courses, reading industry publications, and staying informed about local market conditions.

Providing excellent customer service: Providing excellent customer service is essential for building a successful real estate business. This can involve being responsive to client inquiries, being available to show properties, and going above and beyond to meet the needs of your clients.

Specializing in a particular area or type of property: By specializing in a particular area or type of property, you can become an expert in your field and be better able to meet the needs of your clients.

Building a strong team: As your business grows, you may want to consider building a team of professionals to help you manage your workload and serve your clients more effectively.

Staying organized: Real estate can be a fast-paced and unpredictable industry, so it’s important to stay organized and manage your time effectively. This can involve using tools like calendars, to-do lists, and customer relationship management (CRM) software to help you stay on top of your tasks and keep track of your clients.

Setting goals: Setting clear and specific goals can help you focus your efforts and stay motivated as you build your real estate business. This can involve setting both short-term and long-term goals, and regularly reviewing your progress to make sure you’re on track.

Continuously learning and improving: Real estate is a dynamic industry, and successful agents are always looking for ways to improve their skills and knowledge. This can involve seeking out training and education opportunities, staying up to date on industry trends, and continuously seeking out new ways to grow and improve your business.

Types of questions ChatGPT is unable to answer

Question: Is Austin a good place to live in 2023?

“I’m sorry, but I don’t have information about the future. I was trained using information from 2021 and earlier, so I am not able to provide information about events or conditions that may occur after that time. However, Austin is generally considered a good place to live and has a strong economy, a thriving arts and music scene, and a variety of recreational activities. It has a relatively low cost of living compared to some other major cities in the United States, and it is home to a number of universities and high-tech companies.

Pro Tips for using ChatGPT

ChatGPT displays question responses in single boxes. You can cut and paste the responses from ChatGPT using Word. Next, highlight the document and go to “Styles Pane.” When the text box opens, click of “Clear Formatting.” You can then reformat the data in terms of how you want it to display.

Microsoft just announced it is integrating ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, Office and Azure service. In other words, ChatGPT is about to show up in your Microsoft applications and millions of other places as well.

