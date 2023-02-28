Agents shared the biggest “green flags” they find in good leaders and skills associated with emotional intelligence dominated responses. When leaders exhibit these qualities, team members are more likely to feel engaged, motivated and valued, leading to better overall team performance and satisfaction.

What decisions and paths should the real estate industry be prioritizing? And how can you, whether managing a team or an entire company, bring those best lessons to bear where you work? In February, in advance of building an industry blueprint at Inman Disconnect, we’ll plumb the topic of leadership with Q&As with top industry leaders, contributions from esteemed Inman columnists and more.

“Green flags” are positive qualities or behaviors that leaders exhibit, indicating they are effective and trustworthy. When leaders exhibit these qualities, team members are more likely to feel engaged, motivated and valued, leading to better overall team performance and satisfaction.

Inman asked its social media community to share the biggest “green flags” a leader can have.

Skills associated with emotional intelligence dominated responses, which is consistent with research about effective leadership. Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

The question: What are the biggest ‘green flags’ a leader can have?

The ability to listen, process and assimilate large volumes of information quickly and effectively. Without bias.

3D Design Edge Staging, @Manyblessings31

Patience!

Manek Mathur, @manekmathur

For me, a giant green flag is a leader who’s been where I am, in my shoes, with my struggles and shares how they overcame them.

Someone who answers your call with a smile in their voice is a green flag. Especially when they know you are about to need their help.

A leader that’s a green flag for me is when you disappear for a bit they appear, asking if you are ok.

Someone who has more knowledge and willingly shares it.

A leader who isn’t afraid to admit when they were wrong, recognize they’ll be wrong in the future as well and take action to fix something they broke.

Someone who knows what to do, when to do it, how to do it, has done it and will help you through it is a huge green flag.

Someone who steps up, rolls up their sleeves and gets to work when business gets hard.

Lisa ONeil Sevajian, @lisasevajian

Good leadership, as defined by those who are following leaders, often comes back to skills rooted in empathy like the responses received. You can read all of the responses on Inman’s Twitter and Instagram pages, and even add your own “green flags” for leadership.

Looking for more insights about leadership in real estate? Check out Inman’s Leadership Month for all the information you need about leadership in the real estate world.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram or LinkedIn.