What decisions and paths should the real estate industry be prioritizing? And how can you, whether managing a team or an entire company, bring those best lessons to bear where you work? In February, in advance of building an industry blueprint at Inman Disconnect, we’ll plumb the topic of leadership with Q&As with top industry leaders, contributions from esteemed Inman columnists and more.

Fear and intimidation. Unreasonable expectations. Lack of communication and a team culture where morale is clearly bottom of the barrel.

via GIPHY

Whether you’re new to the industry and shopping for your first brokerage or a veteran with years of experience under your belt, the ability to spot red flags in leadership is valuable, saving you time and frustration. Just as great leadership can be a game-changer for your professional development, bad leadership can make it difficult — or even impossible — to do your job.

Recovering from a toxic work environment begins with truth-telling, so go ahead and clear the air: What red flags signal a bad leader? How can you tell someone’s bad for you (and your career) before you begin working with them? What should you do when those first red flags start fluttering in your sightline? How can you recover if you’ve been affected by the negativity of a bad leader? Let us know below.



We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.