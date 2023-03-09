This week’s Inman Access video takes a deep dive into the debate of ChatGPT’s role in the world of social media. How should it be used, and for what?

Considering leveraging the power of ChatGPT to produce social media content? Michelle Berman, CEO and founder of Berman Media PD and creator of Instagram Power Method, reveals the do’s and don’ts of utilizing ChatGPT on Instagram.

Berman addresses ways to integrate ChatGPT on Instagram, for example, using it as a springboard for multiple topic ideas, unique language, and as a resource. However, striking a balance is key as to avoid creating content that lacks authenticity, leading to a disconnect with your audience.

Will AI help social media evolve? Join Inman Access to watch the video above to learn how to make the most of ChatGPT in conjunction with Instagram and other social media channels.

