In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

Inman on Wednesday unveiled its 2023 Marketing All-Stars award recipients. 

This is the first year Inman is celebrating the people who foster marketing and advertising excellence and connection within the real estate community. These awards are the latest in Inman’s year-long expansion of its awards program, which also includes the Inman Innovator Awards, first awarded in 1998.

The recipients of the Marketing All-Star awards span the gamut in the marketing sector of the real estate industry from chief marketing officers to brand and communications professionals.

“Inman is thrilled to be celebrating those who make marketing work in the real estate industry, from the leaders of entire organizations to the boots-on-the-ground team members who make the magic happen,” Inman Chief Executive Officer Emily Paquette said. “They are all all-stars, and we are recognizing them as such.”

The premier class of real estate Marketing All-Stars is a nod to the most effective, creative and boundary-pushing marketing professionals. The list of 90+ award recipients includes:

  • Amory Wooden, CMO, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
  • Steven James, CMO, Fannie Mae
  • Brian Maughan, EVP, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer, Fidelity National Financial
  • Tom Klein, CMO, Matterport
  • Victoria Gillespie, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, National Association of REALTORS®
  • Mickey Neuberger, CMO, Realtor.com
  • Casey Hurbis, CMO, Rocket Mortgage
  • and other best of the best marketing powerhouses of the real estate community

See the full list of award recipients here.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×