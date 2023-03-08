In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

Inman on Wednesday unveiled its 2023 Marketing All-Stars award recipients.

This is the first year Inman is celebrating the people who foster marketing and advertising excellence and connection within the real estate community. These awards are the latest in Inman’s year-long expansion of its awards program, which also includes the Inman Innovator Awards, first awarded in 1998.

The recipients of the Marketing All-Star awards span the gamut in the marketing sector of the real estate industry from chief marketing officers to brand and communications professionals.

“Inman is thrilled to be celebrating those who make marketing work in the real estate industry, from the leaders of entire organizations to the boots-on-the-ground team members who make the magic happen,” Inman Chief Executive Officer Emily Paquette said. “They are all all-stars, and we are recognizing them as such.”

The premier class of real estate Marketing All-Stars is a nod to the most effective, creative and boundary-pushing marketing professionals. The list of 90+ award recipients includes:

Amory Wooden, CMO, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Steven James, CMO, Fannie Mae

Brian Maughan, EVP, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer, Fidelity National Financial

Tom Klein, CMO, Matterport

Victoria Gillespie, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, National Association of REALTORS®

Mickey Neuberger, CMO, Realtor.com

Casey Hurbis, CMO, Rocket Mortgage

and other best of the best marketing powerhouses of the real estate community

