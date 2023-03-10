Catch up on the most-read stories of the week, as determined by Inman readers. Here’s Inman Top 5 for March 3-9, 2023.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

AI won’t spell the end of real estate agents. A court decision will

While many agents fear the replacement potential of AI, it may end up allowing the industry to continue working if the worst happens.

23 ways to turn one listing into multiple transactions

Canva

There are four stages in the listing process that offer unique opportunities to market both the listing and yourself, Jimmy Burgess writes. Here are 23 ways to turn your latest listing into multiple deals.

Gary Keller’s 6 steps for doing more in today’s market

Gary keller, keller williams

In this shifting market, agents will have to do more to achieve the same results they were getting before, writes Adam Hergenrother. Here, he breaks down Gary Keller’s formula for doing more and how you can take action to do more and achieve more this year.

Keller Williams welcomes back another multimillion-dollar team

After a nine-month stint with Real, the Orlando-based Ken Pozek Group has returned to Keller Williams. The 21-agent team closed $322 million in sales in 2021 and 2022.

Commissions ain’t cutting it? Unique revenue streams for today’s tough market

Trainer and author Bernice Ross speaks with agent Taunee English to discover how she leverages three different streams to maximize financial security in a tough market.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

