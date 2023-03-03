In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

As a real estate agent or broker, social media and video content are crucial components of your marketing strategy in 2023. With so many platforms and tools available, it can be easy to fall into certain traps and misconceptions that negatively impact your online presence and ability to connect with potential clients.

To help you avoid these common mistakes, let’s take a closer look at some of the most prevalent myths and misconceptions in real estate social media and video marketing.

1. Believing that more is always better

One of the biggest mistakes real estate agents and brokers make is thinking that the more content they produce, the better their results will be. However, this is not always the case.

Posting too much content can lead to overwhelming your audience and diluting the impact of your posts. Instead, focus on creating high-quality, well-thought-out content that truly resonates with your target audience.

2. Ignoring the importance of a strong brand

Your brand is your online reputation, and neglecting it can have a significant impact on your results. Ensure that your brand is consistent across all platforms and reflects your unique value proposition and personality. This includes using the same profile picture, header image and tone of voice across all platforms.

3. Not targeting your audience effectively

One of the biggest social media and video marketing myths is that posting generic content will reach a wider audience. This is not true. To be successful, you must understand your target audience and what kind of content will resonate with them. Create buyer personas, and tailor your content accordingly.

4. Underestimating the power of video content

Video content is a powerful tool for real estate agents and brokers, but it’s often underutilized. From virtual tours to property walk-throughs, video content allows you to showcase your listings in a dynamic and engaging way. Make sure your videos are high quality, well-lit, and visually appealing to grab the attention of your target audience.

5. Neglecting the importance of engagement

Your social media and video content should not be a one-way street. Encourage engagement by asking questions, responding to comments, and fostering a sense of community on your platforms. Engagement is a key indicator of the success of your content, and it can help you build a loyal following of clients and potential clients.

6. Not using analytics

Lastly, it’s essential to track and analyze the performance of your social media and video content. This will allow you to see what is working and what isn’t, and adjust your strategy accordingly. Make sure to use tools like Google Analytics and social media analytics to measure engagement, reach and conversions.

In conclusion, these are some of the most common social media and video marketing myths and mistakes that real estate pros make in 2023. By avoiding these pitfalls and focusing on high-quality, targeted and engaging content, you can enhance your online presence and connect with potential clients more effectively. Remember to always track and analyze your results and make adjustments as needed to ensure continued success.

Katie Lance is the author of #GetSocialSmart and founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, a social media strategy firm and founder of the #GetSocialSmart Academy. She’s been recognized by Inman News as one of the 100 most influential people in real estate and is a featured keynote speaker at many industry events. Katie is also the author of the best-selling book, #GetSocialSmart. Connect with Katie @katielance