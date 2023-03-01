After a nine-month stint with Real, the Orlando-based Ken Pozek Group has returned to Keller Williams. The 21-agent team closed $322 million in sales in 2021 and 2022.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams has reclaimed another multimillion-dollar team less than a week after announcing the return of top-producing broker Laurie Finkelstein Reader and her 104-person team.

“It’s the community, it’s the culture, and it’s who I am,” Orlando-based broker Ken Pozek said of his team’s return to Keller Williams after nine months with cloud-based brokerage, Real.

A former real estate investor and appraiser, Pozek first joined Keller Williams in 2010 as an agent in Detroit. He moved to Orlando in 2016 where he established the Ken Pozek Group and grew his team to 21 agents, six staff members and four marketing professionals.

The Ken Pozek Group closed more than $322 million in transaction volume over the past 24 months, with Pozek’s agents selling 285 units worth $125.7 million in 2021 and 386 units worth $197 million in 2022, a portion of which closed under Real.

In an emailed interview with Inman, Pozek said he left Keller Williams in search of a new experience under a different business model. However, after an unsatisfactory experience with the new brokerage, Pozek began exploring going independent or returning to his roots with Keller Williams.

“The allure of [revenue] share and being part of something new is what drew me away,” he said. “What I realized is that revenue share is a very active [process] for so many agents. It’s not nearly as passive as you’d think.”

“We considered going indy [or] staying where we were. I [also] looked at two other options,” he added. “We just kept going back to, ‘Where would be the best place for us to thrive regardless of market conditions?’ I decided the place I thrived through the last volatile market was the best spot to be.”

Pozek said the Texas-based brokerage’s emphasis on agent communities was one of the main drivers in his return as it would help his agents hone their talents alongside agents with the same interests and skills.

“I saw what KW was doing with [agent] communities and it excited me,” he said. “Finally breaking down the behemoth of a company into interest groups that allow people to excel where they’re at. When I thought about where would best allow us to grow and thrive, KW was a clear choice.”

Pozek said 100 percent of his team made the switch to Keller Williams, and they’re excited to leverage the franchisor’s tech, education and training support to successfully navigate 2023 and build upon the momentum they’ve gained with sharp social media marketing.

“In the past five years, we’ve got millions of views and we get hundreds of leads every single month from YouTube,” he said. “Once we figured that out, we asked how else we could go deeper into people’s lives to make sure we’re there in between the times they buy and sell. That has become our mantra.”

“Now that I’m singularly focused — instead of chasing [revenue] share — I’ll be pushing the boundaries on what’s possible for content marketing, team growth, all while setting an example for my fellow KW agents,” he added. “If I can help teach others what we do in regard to media and content creation, I think we have the opportunity to change the landscape of what’s possible.”

“That’s what’s most exciting for me.”

Email Marian McPherson