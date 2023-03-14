EXp Canada has appointed veteran real estate agents John Tsai, Nadia Habib and Nathalie Goodyer to three C-suite positions, according to the company. Tsai joined the brokerage in 2017.

EXp Canada has named a new lineup of C-suite executives, including Vancouver-based veteran real estate agent John Tsai who will serve as president.

“John brings incredible expertise, energy and passion to real estate, and I know this will translate to his role as President, eXp Realty Canada,” eXp World Holdings founder and CEO Glenn Sanford said in a prepared statement on Monday. “Over the past year, our Canadian business has grown at incredible rates and we need a strong leader to continue driving this momentum.”

Tsai launched his career in 2008 with an independent real estate brokerage in Vancouver, the city he and his family settled into after emigrating from Taiwan. After hitting a plateau with his previous brokerage, Tsai joined eXp Canada in 2017.

“And then eXp Realty came along and they promised revenue share, stocks and lead generation,” he said in an eXp Life feature in 2022. “It was something that I could not believe that I could get with only a $199 start-up fee. I decided to take the plunge, and it all worked out. I went from working seven days a week to four days a week. Now having revenue share income, I can actually spend time with my family.”

Within two years, Tsai became an eXp Icon Agent and President’s Club Award winner. He is ranked in the top 1 percent of Realtors in the Greater Vancouver area.

“John is perfectly positioned to do this while iterating on the unique Canadian agent value proposition,” Sanford added.

EXp Canada also promoted real estate veterans Nadia Habib and Nathalie Goodyer to C-suite positions, with Habib serving as vice president of growth and Goodyer serving as vice president of operations. Both women will team up to advance eXp Canada’s agent experience, training and retention and acquisition and growth opportunities.

“I am thrilled to see Nadia and Nathalie grow with eXp Realty,” Sanford said. “Their collective experience and contributions across many facets of our Canadian business have reshaped agent experience in the country and I am confident in their continued success.”

