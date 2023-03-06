EXp World Holdings has tapped veteran professional development leader and strategist Amy Somerville to lead SUCCESS Enterprises, according to an announcement on Monday. As CEO, Somerville will oversee SUCCESS Enterprises’ flagship print magazine SUCCESS and companion digital media properties.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

EXp World Holdings has tapped veteran professional development leader and strategist Amy Somerville to lead SUCCESS Enterprises, according to an announcement on Monday.

“SUCCESS Enterprises is committed to delivering inspirational and vital resources that empower people to unlock their full potential and realize a better life,” eXp World Holdings founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Sanford said in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled that Amy is joining us as CEO of SUCCESS.”

“She brings exceptional experience and energy to revitalize the personal development industry and elevate the SUCCESS brand,” he added. “She is set on creating a collaborative community with immersive experiences for those who want to grow in all aspects of their lives.”

As CEO, Somerville will oversee SUCCESS Enterprises’ flagship print magazine SUCCESS and companion digital media properties that include podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses and the SUCCESS Coaching platform.

The company is also at the center of Sanford’s agent-health initiative, with eXp World Holdings using the SUCCESS platform to connect eXp agents and brokers with health tools and advice.

“SUCCESS is a brand that has inspired, motivated, and educated leaders, entrepreneurs, and achievers for more than 126 years,” Somerville said of the company’s influence.

Prior to SUCCESS, Somerville held executive roles at Buffini & Company and RE/MAX.

She joined RE/MAX in 2004 as an associate broker; a role she held for four years before stepping into the C-suite as RE/MAX’s regional development director, where she taught franchise owners business development skills and crafted strategic marketing plans for RE/MAX University. Somerville was promoted several times before departing the Denver-based franchisor in 2020.

She spent the next two years building her real estate consulting company Moment of Clarity before joining Buffini & Company in January 2022 as its vice president of professional development and industry engagement.

“[SUCCESS Enterprises] has played an instrumental role in my own personal and professional development and has had a profound impact on my life,” Somerville said. “I look forward to giving back to this iconic brand by creating new services and innovating on the traditional modes of personal development to achieve success.”

Email Marian McPherson