The announcement follows the resignations of former Long & Foster Companies President and CEO Jeff Detwiler and former Long & Foster Real Estate President Boomer Foster, which were made public at the beginning of this week.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Long & Foster Companies has appointed Patrick Bain as CEO and president and Jackie Thiel as president of Long & Foster Real Estate, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Patrick and Jackie stand out as decisive and proven leaders who have earned the respect of Long & Foster’s agents, customers and employees,” Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, said in a statement. “I am confident that with Patrick and Jackie’s fresh perspective and extensive experience combined with their outstanding leadership skills, Long & Foster is well positioned for continued growth and success.”

Bain joined Long & Foster in 2010 following a nearly eight-year stint as vice president and general manager of Howard Hanna’s insurance division. Most recently, he was president of Long & Foster Insurance, HomeServices Property Management, Insight Home Inspections and Long & Foster’s Rental Service Center. He brings more than three decades of industry experience to the position and has already led a number of corporate initiatives while at Long & Foster.

“It’s an honor to lead The Long & Foster Companies,” Bain said in a statement. “We’re prepared and ready to build on our organization’s strong foundation, financial stability and commitment to ensuring the success of our agents, employees and clients, as we move forward together. This business is about our team of over 8,500 agents and employees, and it is a privilege to work every day with people who are so committed to our strong brand and culture.”

Bain takes up the mantle of Jeff Detwiler, who resigned his role as president and CEO a few days ago and had been with the leadership team since 2009. Thiel is stepping into the role of Larry “Boomer” Foster, nephew of the company’s founder, whose resignation also became public this week after a roughly 10-year tenure as president.

Long & Foster told Inman that Detwiler left the company to pursue other interests, while Foster will stay on as an agent with the brokerage.

“While we cannot comment further on specific personnel matters, we can tell you we’re well positioned to move forward to the future,” a statement emailed to Inman from Long & Foster’s press team said. “Patrick and Jackie are excited to work alongside our impressive leadership team and exceptional real estate agents and employees, as they drive Long & Foster to its next chapter of success.”

Thiel joined Long & Foster in 1998 and has held a number of leadership roles across the course of her career at the brokerage, most recently as executive vice president. Thiel has focused a significant portion of her efforts at the brokerage on “building a culture of mentoring and support at all levels,” a press statement notes.

“We’ll be listening closely to our team and leveraging their input to help define Long & Foster’s next chapter,” Thiel said. “Our exceptional real estate agents and employees are what make our company the market-leading organization it’s been for over 50 years, and strengthening our company collaboration will enable us to continue providing the best service and support to both our team and area consumers.”

HomeServices of America is the parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Email Lillian Dickerson