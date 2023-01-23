The acquisition comes just two weeks after Long & Foster entered the Charleston market and adds nearly 50 additional agents to the brokerage’s ranks, according to the company.

Two weeks after entering the Charleston, South Carolina, real estate market, Long & Foster Real Estate has acquired Charleston-based brokerage Southern Coast Real Estate, the brokerage announced on Friday.

The acquisition adds nearly 50 additional agents to Long & Foster’s ranks.

“Long & Foster and Southern Coast Real Estate share a culture of trust, family and excellence, with a commitment to representing our clients with the utmost integrity and professionalism, as well as in-depth market and real estate knowledge,” Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster, said in a statement. “These similarities make this an ideal partnership for our combined teams to grow across the Lowcountry, and I look forward to many years of success together.”

For more than 15 years, Southern Coast has operated in Charleston, led by Linda Collins and her son, Cary Collins. The brokerage includes two offices located in downtown Summerville and West Ashley. The company’s specializations include residential, luxury, relocations, rentals and new construction in Charleston and the Tri-County area.

Now operating under the Long & Foster name, Cary Collins will lead Southern Coast and serve as branch manager for both offices. Cary Collins will report to Lonnie Plaster, senior vice president and regional manager for the brokerage’s South Carolina region.

“I’m excited to work with Cary not only in leading the Southern Coast Real Estate team to ongoing success, now as part of the Long & Foster family, but also in expanding our presence throughout the Charleston/Tri-County area,” Plaster said in a statement. “Together, we offer the technology, tools and resources to help both new and accomplished agents expand their real estate careers, as well as the exceptional service and all-inclusive approach to even better serve area buyers, sellers, renters and investors.”

Cary Collins is a native of Charleston and has been in the real estate industry for more than 20 years, having been brought up in the business by his mother.

“As we looked to grow Southern Coast Real Estate in 2023 and beyond, partnering with Long & Foster stood out,” Cary Collins said in a statement. “Not only has long & Foster built a reputation for excellence over its 50-plus year history, but also it offers its agents a wealth of invaluable resources, marketing tools, technology and support services, and more that ensure their success and their clients’ success.”

Long & Foster is part of The Long & Foster Companies, which encompasses Prosperity Home Mortgage, Mid-States Title, Long & Foster Insurance, Long & Foster Vacation Rentals, HomeServices Property Management, Tailored Move, Insight Home Inspections and Urban Pace.

Long & Foster is also part of the Berkshire Hathaway affiliate HomeServices of America network, as well as a member of Forbes Global Properties, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International.

