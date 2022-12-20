New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

What goes up, must come down, right?

After years of a hot seller’s market, 2022 was the year the proverbial #@!$ hit the fan, as Inman’s Jim Dalrymple wrote on Monday. “2022 may not have been a real estate apocalypse — or at least, it wasn’t in every market — but it was a stark and brutal reversal from both the pandemic years and more broadly from the last decade or so,” Dalrymple wrote.