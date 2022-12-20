New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.
What goes up, must come down, right?
After years of a hot seller’s market, 2022 was the year the proverbial #@!$ hit the fan, as Inman’s Jim Dalrymple wrote on Monday. “2022 may not have been a real estate apocalypse — or at least, it wasn’t in every market — but it was a stark and brutal reversal from both the pandemic years and more broadly from the last decade or so,” Dalrymple wrote.
If all you’ve ever known is the go-go market of the pandemic years, you may have little sense of what to expect from a buyer’s market. If you have the hindsight of previous markets, you may have strategies at your disposal and a good idea of what 2023 may have in store. After all, your ability to predict what’s coming for the real estate market has a lot to do with your past experiences.
Of course, even crystal balls can be wrong, and the totally unexpected can occur (looking at you, 2020), leaving even the most discerning among us struggling to come up with a coherent way to meet the moment.
As 2022 draws to a close, everyone is wondering: What’s next? Although many experts have given their thoughts on what will come in 2023, we want your hot take.
So read the tea leaves and give us your top prediction for 2023.
Will low inventory keep demand high despite rising interest rates? Will buyers turn their backs 0n sky-high home prices? Will teal be the hot color of 2023?
Let us know below.
We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.
Comments