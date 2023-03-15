Zillow said its partnership with Engrain will give renters the ability to see what floor their potential dwelling is on, as well as the view outside and within the building.

Renters looking for a place with a view during their apartment search can now see for themselves what the outside world would look like thanks to a new program Zillow added to its renter search platform.

Zillow announced on Wednesday that its partnership with Engrain will give renters the ability to see what floor their potential dwelling is on, as well as the view outside and within the building.

The digital real estate portal giant said the integration was a continuation of its focus on improving service for renters who still face high competition and high prices when finding places to live.

“Regardless of how detailed the apartment description is or how beautiful the listing photos are, a renter can’t get a full grasp of the surroundings until they take the time to do an in-person tour, until now,” said Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals.

“For renters who have specific preferences like wanting a nice view or being away from the busy elevator bank, Unit Maps are a major time-saver,” Sherman said. “They can help a renter narrow down which units they want to see in person.”

Engrain’s Unit Map technology can show whether a unit’s window faces a common space like an interior courtyard or pool or if it faces a parking lot.

The tool is available on about 3,600 apartment building pages on Zillow today.

“We are investing in integrations and products to make the apartment hunt easier and help people get into their next home more seamlessly,” Sherman said. “Renters want and deserve as much information as possible during their search, and by the time they’re ready for an in-person tour or to apply, the property managers will know they’re working with a renter who’s serious about their move.”

Engrain is a tech company providing new digital ways to tour properties. Two of its products include SightMap, which shows an image of the apartment’s layout and location within a building, and TouchTour, a high-resolution touchscreen touring software that’s used in leasing offices to show the layout of buildings and units.

