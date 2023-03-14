SkySlope’s workflow benefits will enhance rental application and tenant screening actions, tools that help smooth out friction-prone, manual processes, RentSpree executives said Tuesday.

In these times, it’s time to double down — on your skills, on your knowledge — on you. Join us August 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

RentSpree, a technology company for the rental industry, is now partnering with digital transaction solution SkySlope, a partnership aimed at expediting the way rental agents, landlords and tenants execute leases and other critical business tasks.

SkySlope’s workflow benefits will enhance rental application and tenant screening actions, tools that help smooth out traditionally friction-prone, manual processes, the company said in an announcement Tuesday, RentSpree executives said Tuesday.

RentSpree CEO Michael Lucarelli said SkySlope made sense as a partner in this field, and fits its standard for technology collaborations.

“SkySlope is a key player in their space, and combining forces enables us to support rental agents in the most effective way possible,” Lucarelli said.

Founded in 2016, RentSpree has quickly excelled in making it easier for landlords and tenants to work together at all points of contact, offering a comprehensive suite of features that expedite marketing, transactions and leasing decisions, among other aspects of property management.

Technology in the rental market has been growing quickly, a recent surge ignited in large part by the growing crisis of home availability, and thus, affordability. In response, RentSpree has pushed heavily into the multiple listing service space to encourage agents to work with renters, advocating for a more frequent transition from renting to owning. The effort has been ongoing since 2021.

“Since announcing our MLS Partnership Program earlier this year, demand for our rental integration has grown exponentially and we’re thrilled to work side by side with the best in the industry,” Lucarelli said in a September, 2021 Inman report.

RentSpree bolstered its growth in August of 2022 with a $17.3 million Series B cash raise. The company also landed in the top 13 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies of 2022, coming in at No. 625 with 1001 percent growth.

The real estate industry has worked with SkySlope for well more than a decade, leveraging its digital document signing and management products to help buyers and sellers view, edit, sign and intuitively interact with business-critical forms. It was founded in 2011 and serves more than 650,000 real estate professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to the release.

“At SkySlope, we are always mindful of how we can serve the changing needs of real estate professionals,” said SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith, in a statement. “Therefore, combining forces with RentSpree is another sensible step in achieving that mission.”

Email Craig Rowe