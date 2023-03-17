In the most dramatic banking implosion since the Great Recession, regulators on Friday shut down the bank, which boasted ties to proptechs, including Airbnb, Opendoor and OJO.

Bank failures and a slowdown in wage growth have forecasters thinking the Fed will back off from an aggressive rate hike campaign next week.

Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage allegedly pocketed commission fees it told its agents were going to the franchisor. The brokerage says the allegations are “a complete fabrication.”

Jimmy Burgess sits down with Noah Escobar, a 22-year-old real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida closed and contracted over $16 million in sales volume in his first full calendar year as an agent.

In an amicus brief filed Monday the antitrust enforcer argues that a lower court incorrectly tossed a case filed by Top Agent Network over the National Association of Realtors’ pocket listing policy.