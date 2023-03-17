Catch up on the most-read stories of the week, as determined by Inman readers. Here’s Inman Top 5 for March 10-16, 2023.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Silicon Valley Bank, proptech hub for real estate clients, collapses

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In the most dramatic banking implosion since the Great Recession, regulators on Friday shut down the bank, which boasted ties to proptechs, including Airbnb, Opendoor and OJO.

Mortgage rates nosedive in fallout from Silicon Valley Bank failure

Bank failures and a slowdown in wage growth have forecasters thinking the Fed will back off from an aggressive rate hike campaign next week.

Agents sue largest Coldwell Banker franchise over commission ‘scheme’

Ocean Front Houses on the outer Banks of North Carolina on Topsail island

Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage allegedly pocketed commission fees it told its agents were going to the franchisor. The brokerage says the allegations are “a complete fabrication.”

This 22-year-old agent did $16M in Year 1. Here’s how he did it

Canva

Jimmy Burgess sits down with Noah Escobar, a 22-year-old real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida closed and contracted over $16 million in sales volume in his first full calendar year as an agent.

DOJ: Tossing pocket listing suit prevents competition with MLSs

Facade Flags Justice Department Building Washington DC

Getty Images

In an amicus brief filed Monday the antitrust enforcer argues that a lower court incorrectly tossed a case filed by Top Agent Network over the National Association of Realtors’ pocket listing policy.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

