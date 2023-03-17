Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.
Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
Silicon Valley Bank, proptech hub for real estate clients, collapses
In the most dramatic banking implosion since the Great Recession, regulators on Friday shut down the bank, which boasted ties to proptechs, including Airbnb, Opendoor and OJO.
Mortgage rates nosedive in fallout from Silicon Valley Bank failure
Bank failures and a slowdown in wage growth have forecasters thinking the Fed will back off from an aggressive rate hike campaign next week.
Agents sue largest Coldwell Banker franchise over commission ‘scheme’
Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage allegedly pocketed commission fees it told its agents were going to the franchisor. The brokerage says the allegations are “a complete fabrication.”
This 22-year-old agent did $16M in Year 1. Here’s how he did it
Jimmy Burgess sits down with Noah Escobar, a 22-year-old real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida closed and contracted over $16 million in sales volume in his first full calendar year as an agent.
DOJ: Tossing pocket listing suit prevents competition with MLSs
In an amicus brief filed Monday the antitrust enforcer argues that a lower court incorrectly tossed a case filed by Top Agent Network over the National Association of Realtors’ pocket listing policy.
