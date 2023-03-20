Recently, LocalizeOS CEO Omer Granot sat down with Inman’s tech columnist Craig Rowe to learn how this solution helps agents, teams, and brokerages achieve more. You can watch the full webinar here.

Some top takeaways are:

AI is not just for writing text

ChatGPT is all over the headlines right now. And real estate professionals are already leveraging it for exciting applications such as writing listing descriptions and marketing messaging. But that is not what the AI platform from LocalizeOS does for agents.

Proactive AI technology built for real estate is a disruptive technology because it will force you to adjust your workflow. But that’s a welcome change in a world where real estate professionals have to manage a massive database of contacts in order to keep their pipeline full of buyers.

“Every contact in your database is a potential buyer — but maybe not right now,” Granot explained. “You have thousands of contacts and you’re probably keeping in touch with them using traditional mailers and touchpoints for birthdays, market reports, gifts, etc.

With hunter, the LocalizeOS AI, you establish the relationships that are ready for the next stage of the transaction.”

Hunter by LocalizeOS is easy to use

With screenshots of the mobile platform, Granot demonstrated exactly how you can get set up with an account on LocalizeOS.

Add yourself or build your team on the portal at LocalizeHQ. Integrate with your CRM or lead generation source, or a simple spreadsheet. You can follow along in real time while hunter learns. The platform has considered all of the efficiencies and small details such as two-way sync, so leads are updated as they are uploaded, and your CRM reflects these updates as well. Hunter starts engaging, profiling, qualifying, and smart matching with your contacts by sending them texts with personalized messaging based on their unique client profile that the system has built. Hunter adapts to what each contact is looking for with machine learning. What aspects of the property did they look at — the kitchen? The bathrooms? Plus it asks for feedback, which is updated in their profile. Follow-up messages are optimized based on responses. Finally, when a buyer wants to see a property, hunter creates a group chat with the agent, the buyer, and a LocalizeOS expert advisor to schedule and move the transaction forward.

The entire conversation is helpful and valuable, delivering a qualified, enthusiastic buyer with a friendly handoff. You can always review all communications between hunter, the buyer, and the dedicated advisor for background.

Agents won’t be replaced — they’ll be amplified

“People are still driving the process,” Granot assured. “Technology isn’t replacing agents at all, and not fully digitizing the real estate transaction. This is still the biggest, most emotional decision the vast majority of people make in their lives — and they need a real estate professional that they trust with this major event.”

However it’s a numbers game, he pointed out. Top performers need meaningful relationships at scale in order to be successful.

Tech tools such as hunter by LocalizeOS help to create more opportunities. The tool frees you to focus on the buyers that are most likely to transact now.

Learn more about LocalizeOS and watch the full webinar here.