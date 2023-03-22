Business ethics firm Ethisphere released its 2023 rankings on Tuesday, which honored four real estate brands including Anywhere, CBRE Group, JLL and Thailand-based DTGO.

Four residential and commercial real estate companies made business ethics firm Ethisphere’s 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies list, which was announced on Tuesday. The annual list ranks 135 international companies based on the strength of their ethics and compliance programs, corporate citizenship and responsibility and several other components.

Each of the real estate companies on the list were return honorees, with Anywhere Real Estate being the second-most decorated real estate company with 12 wins. U.S.-based commercial developers CBRE Group and JLL have 10 and 16 wins, respectively.

Five-time winner and Thailand-based developer DTGO was the only real estate company outside of the U.S. to make the list.

“People look to businesses today to lead on important issues and to do right by all of their stakeholders,” Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne said in a statement. “It takes vision and values to explain your why and create the programs and practices that turn those statements into actions.”

She added, “We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s honorees as part of an exclusive group dedicated to leading by example on business integrity.”

Anywhere President and CEO Ryan Schneider celebrated the win by giving kudos to the leaders, staff members, and agents who work within Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, Anywhere Integrated Services, Leads Group or Cartus segments.

“Excellence and doing what’s right are core principles for Anywhere given our substantial role in supporting one of life’s most meaningful and significant transactions: buying and selling a home,” he said in a written statement. “I am proud that Anywhere consistently achieves the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, a tribute to our people’s strong commitment to leading with integrity as we work together with our affiliated agents and franchise owners to empower everyone’s next move.”

Anywhere Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Shacara Delgado said her team works tirelessly to keep Anywhere ahead of the pack.

During Anywhere’s time on the list, Delgado said they’ve launched several successful diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and strengthened their support of several real estate affinity associations, such as the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA).

Anywhere has also had repeat appearances on Forbes’ and LinkedIn’s best companies lists, and has been honored by regional real estate business associations for their work in closing the gender gap in real estate.

“We’re incredibly proud to be named to the World’s Most Ethical Companies list for an impressive twelfth consecutive year,” she said. “This award is a complete reflection of our employees’ dedication to honesty, integrity, fairness, diversity, and ethics, which allows Anywhere to challenge the status quo in our commitment to support ethical business practices in all aspects of the home buying and selling process and within our company.”

Email Marian McPherson.