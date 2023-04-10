Real estate is a highly competitive industry, and as an agent and entrepreneur, it’s crucial to create your edge and take charge of your success. In order to consistently perform and gain lasting results in this field without increasing stress and the potential for burnout, it’s important to have the right mindset, release limiting beliefs, create new paradigms, take ownership and responsibility for your success, and have a mentor or coach to guide and support you.

Utilizing power practices and tools derived from the realms of positive psychology, neuroscience, and holistic wellness, you can lay the foundation for a successful career as well as a joyful and meaningful life. Whether it’s Oprah Winfrey, professional athletes, top-level CEOs, or successful real estate agents, they all know that the foundation of their success is built upon the same impactful and cutting-edge cornerstones we’re sharing in this article. These are the simple and potent steps that will allow you to master a new level of success in your career and, ultimately, in all areas of your life.

1. Release limiting beliefs

Limiting beliefs are narratives we hold about ourselves, our capabilities, and the competencies that hold us back from achieving our full potential and prosperity. In real estate, limiting beliefs might be when you tell yourself:

You’re not good enough to succeed

You don’t have what it takes

You don’t have the right connections

The market is just too competitive

The list goes on.

These limiting beliefs will hold you back from reaching your full potential. Research shows negative thoughts create negative moods and emotions, which lead to less than optimal or supportive decision-making and action-taking.

What action to take: To release your limiting beliefs, you must be willing to acknowledge them without judgment, question them, and replace them. Write down those thoughts you have about yourself and your competencies. Once you’ve done this, question your beliefs. Ask yourself if this belief is really true. Is this belief based on a fact, or is this based on an assumption? By questioning these beliefs, you can begin to understand that they are simply thoughts you have decided to make real. Now you can replace them with more productive and supportive inner narratives that impact your external actions (and create new and improved results).

2. Create new paradigms

Once you’ve released your limiting beliefs, you are one step closer to a new level of success. To create a new paradigm, one that is supportive to what you want to achieve, it is crucial that we replace our limiting thoughts. According to cognitive therapy research, this is how we rewire our brains and create new paradigms.

But what is a paradigm? A paradigm is a way of looking at something. Think of it as the filter or lens through which we view reality. By creating new paradigms, you can cultivate a fresh perspective and change how you think, feel, and behave.

What action to take: Our systems of belief intricately bind to create our guiding perspective or paradigm. Consider the beliefs you’ve inherited, taken on or agreed with that don’t serve your goals. Replace them with beliefs rooted in possibility and opportunity. How do these beliefs positively create new thoughts, feelings and actions? Create daily affirmations or reminders that consistently keep you on track and reinforce this new way of thinking and being.

3. Cultivate a growth mindset

Cultivating and maintaining these new paradigms of success are supported by a growth mindset. Like life, real estate is full of opportunities and obstacles. There will be times when the market is hot, and there will be times when the market slows down. To achieve consistent success in this industry, we must learn to ride the waves, the twists and turns, with grace and poise. Like a master surfer, we stay present and focused even during stressful times. This adeptness and flexibility were coined as “growth mindset” by psychologist Carol Dweck.

What actions to take: See challenges as fertile soil for growth. How does each obstacle, disappointment or “failure” offer you the opportunity to grow, refine your skillset, seek out new resources and guidance, or create new solutions?

4. Take ownership and responsibility for your success

Top-performing real estate agents understand that they are in control of their careers and that their success is determined by their own efforts and actions. Their growth mindset allows them to navigate external turmoil and chaos with a response system that is grounded and calm.

What action to take: To increase your personal and professional success, you need to start by taking stock of your part in your current results. This is where the amount we’re able to grow is directly correlated to how much truth we can reveal about ourselves. Without blaming, shaming, or projecting onto your colleagues, peers, partners, or family members, assess how you are the throughline. What have you done well? What needs improvement? Where do you need to create more accountability and action? What have you been resisting or procrastinating on?

5. Work with a mentor or a coach

Statistics on mentorship and coaching make it clear that the relationship offers a more direct throughline to opportunities and success. It offers clarity, guidance, support, accountability, feedback, and constructive criticism — and helps you navigate challenges and opportunities in new ways. If you’re looking for massive growth, it’s imperative to have someone guide you into this new and unfamiliar terrain.

What actions to take: Get clear on what you’re seeking. Create a list of what gaps you need to be filled — in understanding, skillset, or action taking. Are you looking for a business coach? Social media mentor? Mindset coach? Integrative coach? Do you do well in group programs or are you most supported 1:1? Are you willing to take action and commit to the process of being supported to a higher level of success and meaning in your life?

In conclusion, creating your edge in real estate and living a fulfilled life requires releasing limiting beliefs, creating new paradigms, adopting the right mindset and habits, taking ownership and responsibility for your success, and working with a mentor or a coach. This will increase your well-being and resilience so that you can navigate the ebbs and flows of life with more grace and poise and achieve lasting success in this competitive industry.

