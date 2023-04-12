Software company RentSpree continues making headway into its multiple listing service partnership strategy with its latest union: Austin Board of Realtors and its 20,000+ member MLS, the Austin/Central Texas Realty Information Service (ACTRIS).

The organization will look to leverage its ApplyLink product to enhance the leasing application and tenant approval process, RentSpree said in an announcement sent to Inman. RentSpree has led a charge into the MLS space to promote the value of renters as future homeownership prospects, as well as to simply offer a better method for working with the renters.

“Over half of Austin households are renter-occupied, and our region’s rental market is just as fast-paced and in-demand as residential home sales at large,” said Emily Chenevert in the announcement, who serves as CEO of ABoR and ACTRIS MLS. “It’s imperative that the agents we serve have the tools needed to work smarter, not harder, and provide a seamless experience for their rental clients. RentSpree is that tool for us.”

In 2022, ACTRIS facilitated more than 25,000 residential leases as Austin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing markets. It is expected that the RentSpree integration will generate more leads for the MLS’s members as well as reduce transaction time and lower operating costs, according to the announcement.

RentSpree has connected with a number of prominent MLSs over the last 24 months. In December of last year, it advanced its relationship with California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) by collaborating on a series of courses for participants to earn a certificate in rental management. The classes will be deployed on C.A.R’s real estate school OnlineEd.

And earlier this month, the company released RentSpree PRO, a major subscription product roll-out aimed at combining transaction and marketing tools, linking them into a single, simple package for agents. A number of the marketing features within RentSpree PRO are new and designed to assist agents who may be unfamiliar with the messaging and tactics common to landing renters as clients. Tools are available for renters as well.

Relative to the ACTRIS partnership, RentSpree co-founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli said that it wants to work with progressive MLSs, those that are open to technology enhancements and bettering the renter user experience.

“RentSpree’s MLS integration makes it easy for agents to opt-in for an automated rental process during listing input. That ensures that all ACTRIS subscribers can easily access the service without ever leaving the platform.”

