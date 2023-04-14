In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

7 rules that’ll help you (and your business) get your groove back

Someone will have their best year ever in real estate this year. Why can’t it be you? By understanding and acting on these rules of success, your business’s growth is inevitable.

The chatbot revolution has begun. Here’s what agents need to know

Tools such as ChatGPT and Bard are brand new but already revolutionizing online content and the real estate industry. Scroll through Inman’s latest handbook to get the lowdown.

This pro gave AI 10 headshots. Check out the realistic results

Trainer Rachael Hite used the ultimate cheat to update her headshots — AI. 10 pics and a few days yielded 100 results. Here’s what she learned and how it could save you money.

Home sales are cooling — but the competition is red hot. What gives?

Credit: Grace Cary/Getty Images

New listings plunged 21.8 percent from a year ago, marking one of the most significant annual drops since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a new analysis of housing inventory by Redfin.

Redfin lays off 201 staffers in third round of ‘painful’ cuts since June

Inman

The brokerage said the employees impacted by the latest round of layoffs were mostly in the real estate support department, but some executive were also let go.

