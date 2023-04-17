In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

What was the last work-related task you did on your phone?

Maybe it was talking to a client or filling out a form. Perhaps you scheduled a meeting or held a video conference. Whatever it was, though, you probably didn’t have to think very far into the past to recall something.

The reality of life, and especially life in real estate, today is that technology is ever-present and thoroughly integrated into daily life.

TAKE INMAN’S FIRST-EVER INTEL TECHNOLOGY SURVEY HERE

But we at Inman want to know just how integrated it is, and to that end have created Inman’s first-ever Intel technology survey. The survey is geared toward both agents and leaders, with the hope that we can better understand how different segments of the profession engage with technology differently.

To that end, survey questions explore how industry members use technology, what they spend on it and where they get their tech tools, among other things.

Click through to answer the questions, and be sure to check back in the coming days for a thorough exploration of the survey’s findings.

Email Jim Dalrymple II