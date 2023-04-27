Chandler-based Infinity & Associates Real Estate did more than a quarter of a billion in volume in each of the last two years, according to Keller Williams.

A top-performing independent Arizona brokerage that did more than half a billion dollars in volume in the past two years is joining Keller Williams, the mega franchisor announced this week.

The brokerage, Infinity & Associates Real Estate, is based in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. It includes 48 agents and two staff members, and according to a statement from Keller Williams it “sold more than 940 homes, equating to $513.1 million in sales” over the past two years. In 2022 alone, the firm did $250.1 million in volume.

The brokerage will become a team within Keller Williams Integrity First, based in nearby Gilbert, after the transition. The companies did not share financial details of the move.

Infinity founder and designated broker Bill Ryan is “excited to affiliate with Keller Williams and use their market share, technology, culture and systems and models to grow,” he said in the statement.

“This is a great market, loaded with opportunities for both buyers and sellers,” Ryan added. “Get in front of your clients frequently both face-to-face and with the use of technology.”

Asked why he was willing to give up being an independent brokerage, Ryan told Inman in an email, “we felt that Keller Williams had more to offer as a national brokerage than what remaining as a small independent could afford to provide.”

Ryan — who previously worked at RE/MAX and founded Infinity in 2019 — also touted Keller Williams’ network as a major selling point.

Infinity’s move to Keller Williams comes as major real estate firms battle fiercely for top talent. Though the struggle to increase agent count is nothing new in real estate, the market slowdown of the past year has made it harder than ever to recruit and retain agents — some of whom are likely preparing to leave the industry. Against that backdrop, big industry names have lately been touting their ability to attract top performers.

In some cases that trend has also led to the rise of “boomerang agents” who leave one brokerage only to return a short time later.

The competition for top agents will no doubt continue. But in the meantime, Ryan said that Infinity’s transition to Keller Williams is going smoothly.

“We’re looking forward,” he concluded, “to a positive company culture, great systems, and a growing network of successful and energized agents and brokers.”

