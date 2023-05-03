Bringing on Dr. Clare Losey will allow ABoR to produce ongoing reports on all aspects of the Central Texas economy for its 20,000-plus members, their clients, and local policymakers.

The more than 20,000 agent and broker members of the Austin Board of Realtors now have their own economist to look to for market insights.

Dr. Clare Losey joined ABoR on March 20 as the trade group’s first and only housing economist where she will use statistical models to analyze housing and economic data for tangible insights and trends and to make predictions about the market, an ABoR spokesperson told Inman via email.

Before coming to ABoR, Losey was an assistant research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

In hiring Losey, ABoR, which runs its own multiple listing service, is following in the footsteps of another mega MLS, Bright, which became the first MLS to hire a chief economist in May 2022.

Why is ABoR hiring its first economist now?

“The Austin-Round Rock [metro area] housing market has dominated headlines for the last decade,” the ABoR spokesperson said.

“With ever-evolving economic conditions and no shortage of opinions on the market, it’s important that our more than 20,000 members have an in-house expert who can cut through the noise and give an accurate perspective of our region’s housing market and economy. With Dr. Losey on staff, ABoR will be able to provide a deeper analysis of market activity and trends on a more frequent basis.”

In an announcement, ABoR noted it produces multiple housing market research reports, including monthly Central Texas housing market reports and an annual Central Texas International Homebuyers Report, and released a “landmark study” on housing development fees in 2022.

“ABoR’s primary audience for our housing market and research reports will always be our more than 20,000 members and the homebuyers, sellers and renters they serve,” the ABoR spokesperson said.

“With that said, additional research like our 2022 Central Texas Housing Development Fees Analysis will provide meaningful insights for local policymakers and Central Texas business leaders.’

ABoR said it plans to expand its economic reporting and research arm.

“Our first priority is to expand ABoR’s ongoing housing market reporting beyond our flagship Central Texas Housing Market Report,” the ABoR spokesperson said.

“Dr. Losey’s expertise will also allow ABoR to produce ongoing reports on all aspects of the Central Texas economy. Several new, original research reports are already in the works to be released later this year.”

During Losey’s more than six years at the Texas Real Estate Research Center, she designed and conducted research projects on housing affordability and homeownership where she developed statistical models for special case studies on housing affordability for cities, communities and nonprofit organizations across Texas, according to ABoR.

“At the Austin Board of Realtors, we believe in all types of housing, at all price points, in all areas of Austin,” the spokesperson said.

“Housing affordability and accessibility continues to be a significant issue in our region and will be a major component of Dr. Losey’s work here at ABoR.”

ABoR invited those looking for an economist’s perspective on the Austin-Round Rock metro area housing market and/or economy to reach out to Losey at communications@abor.com.

“I am honored to join this top-tier organization and deliver economic insights that help Central Texans navigate the housing market with confidence,” Losey said in a statement.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running and look forward to expanding the industry research, market statistics and economic reports that ABoR provides as the voice for Central Texas real estate.”

