The 1975-era home closed at $1 million over asking, Inman has learned exclusively. Buyers have flocked to Sierra Madre, California, for its privacy and access to nature, as many people continue to work remotely.

Update: This story was updated after publishing with a quote from listing agent Sarah Rogers.

A 6,700-square-foot mid-century modern home in Sierra Madre, California, has closed for $1 million over asking at $5.488 million, marking the area’s priciest deal in the last 20 years, The Agency told Inman exclusively.

Set on a 2.5-acre lot in the San Gabriel Valley, the property was designed by the modernist architect John Andre Gougeon and completed in 1975. It boasts views of the San Gabriel Mountains, the Valley, downtown L.A., and on a clear day, Catalina Island.

Sarah Rogers and Ashleigh Rader of The Agency represented the seller. Rogers, Rader and Greg Krappman, also of The Agency, represented the buyer.

The listing agents said that demand for property in Sierra Madre has been steadily growing in recent years, with buyers flocking to the region to view the listing once it was put on the market at the end of March. Sierra Madre’s privacy, access to nature and the ability to work remotely have helped drive the demand. The city is made up of quiet neighborhoods and green areas, and is located between Pasadena and Arcadia.

“Sierra Madre continues to see an influx of buyers from all over Los Angeles seeking privacy, space and a wonderful community,” Rogers told Inman via text. “With a very Norman Rockwell vibe, this gem of a neighborhood is one of L.A.’s most sought after regions. Once this property went on the market, due to its very unique architecture, views and more, buyers and agents came out in droves from all over the city and we had thousands of views on our [listing] video within the first two weeks.”

Within the last year, 86 homes sold in Sierra Madre, according to The Agency’s data, ranging from $500,000 to $4 million. Properties in the city spend an average of 30 days on market.

The mid-century home features a lot of natural wood in its interior | Pierre Galant Photography
A striking, curved central staircase | Pierre Galant Photography
Large windows and skylights bring in natural light | Pierre Galant Photography

Designed as a natural oasis, the home is sheltered by ample trees and a gated, curving driveway. A pool at the edge of the property provides a vantage point for the home’s stunning views.

With robust use of windows, skylights, patios and balconies, the home is emblematic of the Californian indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Natural elements like wood and stone are also used liberally throughout the home, connecting with nature found outside of the home.

In one prominent use of natural wood, a striking, curved central staircase leads from a sitting area to the second floor. Walls and built-in cabinetry also highlight this material throughout the house.

The home also features an office, wine room, sauna room with jet tub, three fireplaces, a dining room with a wet bar and a sunken family room.

